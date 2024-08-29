Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Fix the Poor Bass of Bone-Conduction Headphones

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Bone conduction headphones, which transmit sound through vibrations in your cheekbones rather than directly into your ears, have been around for a while. With its just-announced OpenRun Pro 2, Shokz, a pioneer in this technology since 2013, is addressing one of the biggest challenges in the bone-conduction category: poor bass quality.

The key innovation in the OpenRun Pro 2 is what Shokz calls DualPitch technology. This system employs two types of drivers: a bone conduction driver for mids and highs and a traditional air driver for bass frequencies. By splitting the audio spectrum between these two drivers, Shokz aims to deliver a fuller, richer sound that addresses the bass limitations of previous bone conduction models.

Read more: The Best Open Earbuds You Can Buy Based on Our Testing

Shokz has also worked to improve the headphones' performance in noisy or windy conditions. The OpenRun Pro 2 feature AI noise canceling and wind-noise blocking technology that Shokz claims filters out 95% of background noise and maintains clear audio in winds up to 15.5mph.

The OpenRun Pro 2 are designed for active users. They have an IP55 rating for sweat and rain resistance, ensuring durability in various weather conditions. Recognizing that one size doesn't fit all, Shokz offers the OpenRun Pro 2 in both Standard and Mini sizes. There's also 16% less clamping pressure, making them more comfortable for long runs or rides.

Battery life has been improved to 12 hours of music playback, up from 10 hours in the previous OpenRun Pro model. If you run out of battery, a quick charge feature provides 2.5 hours of playtime after just 5 minutes of charging. Shokz has also switched to a USB-C charging port, a welcome upgrade from the proprietary connectors used in earlier models.

At $179.95, the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are priced at the high end of the market, but in line with other premium open-ear products.

[Image credit: Shokz]

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.