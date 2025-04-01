Streaming in 2025 Isn’t the Bargain It Used to Be

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

When I cut the cord several years ago, it was a no-brainer. My cable bill had ballooned to nearly $200 per month, and live TV streaming services were a fraction of the price. I ditched cable, signed up for Sling TV and a few standalone apps, and never looked back. I was saving a ton and still getting the channels I actually watched.

But now? The math has changed. YouTube TV is up to $82.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV costs the same. Sling TV, which used to be the budget option, is $46 or more depending on your channel lineup. And that’s before you add in all the other streaming services you probably subscribe to – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock... the list keeps growing. If you pay for all of those, you might already be spending as much as you did on cable, or close to it.

Sure, you can still save money by cutting the cord, especially if you’re willing to watch ads and be strategic. Here are a few ways to save.

Pay yearly : Many streaming services offer discounts of around 20% if you’re willing to pay for a year upfront.

: Many streaming services offer discounts of around 20% if you’re willing to pay for a year upfront. Get a bundle : Hulu’s basic tier with ads is $9.99 per month, and you can bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ or Disney+ and Max for $16.99. If you have Instacart+ ($10 per month), you can get Peacock’s ad-supported version for free. Walmart+ subscribers ($13 per month) get free access to ad-supported Paramount+ and pay $5.50 for ad-free viewing.

: Hulu’s basic tier with ads is $9.99 per month, and you can bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ or Disney+ and Max for $16.99. If you have Instacart+ ($10 per month), you can get Peacock’s ad-supported version for free. Walmart+ subscribers ($13 per month) get free access to ad-supported Paramount+ and pay $5.50 for ad-free viewing. Check with your carrier: Cellular providers like Verizon, Cricket, and T-Mobile offer streaming perks and discounts on services like Netflix, Disney+, Max, and Hulu with their plans.

So yes, there are deals out there – but cobbling everything together is a pain. You have to remember which service has which show, juggle logins, and constantly monitor your subscriptions to avoid paying for stuff you aren’t using. And if you want to skip ads? Prepare to pay a lot more.

What really gets me is that streaming services seem to be double dipping now. They charge a subscription fee and serve up ads – sometimes a lot of them. Just yesterday, I gave up on watching the ad-supported version of Dark Winds because it was so full of commercials. I broke down and subscribed to AMC+ just to get through it.

And I’m not alone. Subscription creep is real. A recent Parks Associates report found that nearly half of U.S. households subscribe to five or more streaming video services, and 23% subscribe to eight or more.

The bottom line? Cutting the cord can still save you money, but it’s no longer the slam dunk it used to be. According to Parks Associates, 58% of U.S. internet households now identify as "cord-nevers" or "cord-cutters," but many are running into the same frustrations that made them leave cable in the first place. Growth in streaming has slowed, and churn is up – a sign that this model isn’t as easy or affordable as it once promised.

My Monthly Streaming Subscription Costs My Monthly Costs for Fios TV SlingTV Blue with Sports Extra: $61.99 Fios TV: (125+ channels, including Paramount+ with Showtime) $95 plus taxes and fees Paramount+ with Showtime: $12.99 ($7.99 with ads) Paramount+ with Showtime: $0.00 (included) Peacock Premium: $13.99 ($7.99 with ads) Peacock Premium (no ads): $13.99, ($7.99 with ads) Netflix Premium: $24.99 ($7.99 with ads) Netflix Premium: $24.99, ($7.99 with ads) Max Premium: $16.99 ($9.99 with ads) Max: $15.00 Hulu and Disney+ Premium bundle: $19.99 ($10.99 with ads) Hulu and Disney+ Premium (no ads) bundle: $19.99, ($10.99 with ads) Total (with ads): $106.94 Total (with ads): $136.97 plus taxes and fees Total (no ads): $150.94 Total: (no ads) $168.97 plus taxes and fees

For me, remaining a cord-cutter makes sense. However, the savings have dwindled over time as I’ve added more services and opted for the ad-free versions of those services.

So, if you're thinking about cutting the cord, do the math. Compare your cable bill to what you'd spend on the streaming services you actually want. Also, make a list of the channels you watch on cable. Do you really need a live TV streaming service? For us, we hardly ever watch Sling TV unless it's football season or my mother-in-law is visiting and wants to watch her favorite news channel. If we dropped Sling TV, our monthly bill would go down significantly.

Be ready to put in some effort to make it work. Otherwise, you might find yourself right back where you started – only with more apps and just as many ads.

