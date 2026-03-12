Most phones are impossible to read in sunlight – this one fixes that

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you've ever tried using your phone outside on a sunny day, you know it can often be a struggle. Most AMOLED screens are glossy, and while phone makers have been pushing brightness higher and higher to make screens readable in daylight, that doesn't actually solve the glare problem. The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro takes a different approach with its NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, using a matte anti-glare coating and what TCL calls nano-matrix lithography to cut reflections at the hardware level. It's an excellent option if you want AMOLED color quality without the glossy aspect, and it's TCL's first phone with a stylus to use NXTPAPER technology.

The phone has a dedicated NXTPAPER Key on the side that lets you switch between three display modes. Color Paper Mode is the default everyday mode. Ink Paper Mode dials the saturation back for a softer look. Max Ink Mode turns the screen into a paper-like monochrome display for distraction-free reading, and TCL says it can last up to seven days of reading on a single charge in this mode. It even comes with 500+ pre-installed books and AI reading tools like AI Outline, AI Q&A, and AI Audiobook.

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro won our Techlicious Editor's Choice Award at MWC 2026, and for good reason. The e-ink-like Max Ink Mode is really impressive in person, easy on the eyes when you're scrolling through long articles or books.

Not a flagship phone, but plenty capable beyond the screen

Beyond the screen, this is a pretty capable phone. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 with 8GB of RAM (expandable up to 24GB through virtual RAM expansion) and up to 512GB of storage, which is pretty solid hardware for a midrange phone. The phone has a 50MP main camera with OIS, which means fewer blurry photos, and there's an 8MP ultrawide and a 32MP front camera. Powering the phone is a 5200mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which should comfortably get you through a full day. On the AI side, it has Gemini built in for voice queries and on-screen context, plus real-time translation tools for subtitles and face-to-face conversations.

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro also supports the T-Pen stylus for handwriting and note-taking, with features like “Off Screen Memo” that let you jot down ideas without even unlocking the phone. It's a nice addition at this price point, especially if you prefer scribbling quick notes rather than typing them, which will be easier on the paper-like screen.

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro starts at €299 for the 256GB model and €359 for the 512 GB. It's available in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. The US pricing is yet to be announced, but it should hit the US shores by April.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]