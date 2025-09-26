This New $199 Tablet Feels Like Reading on Paper

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I’ve been following TCL’s NXTPAPER display technology since its launch, and it continues to be one of the few tablet screens I genuinely enjoy using for extended periods. What sets NXTPAPER apart is its ability to flip between a traditional vibrant LED display and a more paper-like mode that’s easier on the eyes when reading. The latest device to showcase it is TCL’s new TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G, which just arrived at Verizon for $199.99.

The TAB 8 uses the new NXTPAPER 4.0 tech; the Color Paper Mode visuals (see picture below) are sharper, colors pop more naturally, and glare is reduced further when compared to NXTPAPER 3.0. That’s why we awarded TCL’s larger NXTPAPER 11 Plus a Techlicious CES 2025 Top Pick earlier this year. Now, the same display improvements are available in a compact, highly portable 8.7-inch tablet, paired with 5G for on-the-go streaming, video calls, and downloads.

The TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G runs Android 15 on an octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD. The 6000mAh battery promises up to 16 hours of use, so you should be able to get through a full day of work, classes, or travel. Dual speakers and cameras (8MP rear, 5MP front) make it a well-rounded, affordable option for entertainment and video chats.

That said, not everyone needs cellular service in a tablet. If you’re mostly using a device at home or on WiFi, I’d steer you toward the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus. It has the same NXTPAPER 4.0 display tech, a larger screen, and extra AI-powered tools like text assist and smart translation – all for $279 on Amazon (if you clip the coupon). For me, the value is stronger there unless you specifically want Verizon’s 5G connectivity in a more portable size.

The TCL TAB 8 NXTPAPER 5G is available now exclusively through Verizon for $199.99, with broader availability planned through Total Wireless stores.

[Image credit: TCL, Techlicious]