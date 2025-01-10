Techlicious CES 2025 Top Pick Awards

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

CES 2025 was packed with groundbreaking innovations, exciting announcements, and visionary products that are set to shape the tech landscape for years to come. From advancements in AI and display technology to clever solutions for everyday challenges, the show floor was brimming with innovation.

At Techlicious, our team of writers and editors scoured the event to bring you the very best of the best. These are the products that stood out not only for their ingenuity and cutting-edge technology but also for their ability to improve how we live, work, and play. From reimagined TVs and laptops to earbuds that push the boundaries of audio performance, each product on this list has been selected as a Techlicious Top Pick of CES 2025.

Bebird EarSight Flow

We all put off going to the doctor, especially when it isn’t an emergency, like earwax buildup. With the Bebird EarSight Flow, you can easily maintain good ear health at home. What sets it apart is the combination of a high-resolution camera that enables you to see the inside of your ear with a water-flushing system for at-home cleaning like you'd get at your doctor's office – all built into ear cups that look like a pair of headphones.

To ensure you’re cleaning effectively, you can adjust the camera's viewing angle and focus for sharp, detailed images. When it comes to cleaning, the device uses a gentle water-flushing system to loosen and remove wax buildup without the need for scraping or digging with manual tools. This approach reduces the risk of injury, makes the process more comfortable, and ensures a thorough clean.

The Bebird EarSight Flow will be available soon on Bebird for $199.99.

Eli Health Hormometer

Tracking hormone levels has traditionally meant trips to the doctor’s office, long waits for lab results, and sometimes invasive testing. The Hormometer changes that by offering a quick, at-home solution that delivers results in just 30 minutes. You just lick the test stick, and the results show up on your smartphone.

Currently, the Hormometer focuses on progesterone and cortisol, two critical hormones tied to fertility, stress, and overall well-being. For women trying to conceive, progesterone tracking can provide valuable insights into their cycle, while those navigating perimenopause or menopause can use it to better understand and manage their hormone fluctuations. While Cortisol tracking offers insights into stress levels and can help users optimize sleep and athletic performance. With plans to expand testing to estrogen and other key hormones, we think this technology holds immense potential for empowering people to take control of their health through non-invasive, real-time monitoring.

The Hormometer tests will be available later this year for $8 per test. You can sign up to join the waitlist for the product on Eli.Health.

Hisense 116 UX RGB Mini-LED TV

Hisense is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with Mini-LED technology in its 116-inch UX RGB Mini-LED TV. Unlike traditional Mini-LED TVs that rely on blue LEDs filtered through a quantum dot layer, Hisense uses individual red, green, and blue LEDs to produce colors directly at the light source. This innovation results in purer, more vibrant colors, better contrast, and improved brightness, setting a new benchmark for picture quality in the Mini-LED category.

In our demos, the impact of this RGB Mini-LED technology was immediately clear. The TV delivered exceptional color accuracy, deeper blacks, and dazzling brightness without the typical loss seen in traditional Mini-LED systems. With a peak brightness of 10,000 nits and coverage of over 98% of the BT.2020 color space, the result is an image that feels strikingly lifelike. It’s not just an upgrade – it may be the future of Mini-LED TV display technology.

The Hisense 116UX availability and pricing details have not been set, but the TV will go on sale this year.

Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator

The Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator introduces an innovative approach to food preservation with its industry-first vacuum-sealed drawer. For anyone who’s ever been frustrated by food spoiling before they can eat it, this feature is a game-changer. By creating a low-oxygen environment, the drawer keeps meat fresh for up to five days while helping maintain a cleaner, bacteria-free space inside the fridge.

We’re big fans of vacuum sealing for extending food freshness, and having a dedicated drawer that automates this process is both a time-saver and a money-saver. It reduces the number of trips to buy groceries, reduces food waste, and ensures your ingredients stay fresher for longer without extra effort.

The Hisense FreshVault French Door Refrigerator will be available in late 2025. Pricing has not been set.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 (Rollable)

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable redefines portable productivity with its innovative rollable display technology. The display raises and lowers quickly and smoothly with the push of a button, offering nearly 50% more screen real estate when expanded from its compact 14-inch size to a 16.7-inch vertical display. This additional space is invaluable for reading long documents, analyzing spreadsheets, or even browsing the web. Lenovo has created a laptop that goes well beyond gimmick to "gimmie!"

Beyond the rollable screen, the ThinkBook Plus Rollable is a productivity powerhouse. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and equipped with Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 7, it delivers reliable, high-speed performance. The 120Hz OLED display with 400 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy ensures stunning visuals, while the edge-to-edge keyboard and ultra-slim 19.9mm profile make it highly portable and easy to use.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is expected to ship in Q2 2025, with an estimated starting price of $3,499. For more details, visit Lenovo's website.

Technics EAH-AZ100

The Technics EAH-AZ100 builds on the legacy of the AZ80, which were already our favorite earbuds for music listening thanks to their incredible clarity and natural sound. The AZ100’s proprietary Mag-Fluid Drivers take things even further, delivering even better audio quality and improved active noise cancellation. At CES 2025, colleagues who previewed the AZ100 confirmed what Technics promises – these earbuds sound even better and block outside noise more effectively than the AZ80s.

Plus, the AZ100 are slightly smaller and lighter, offering enhanced wearing comfort, even though the AZ80s were already very comfortable. The redesigned Concha fit shape and earpieces, including a new “ML” size, further enhance comfort and sound insulation for all-day use. Battery life of up to 10 hours with ANC (28 hours with the case) and a 3-device multipoint connection complete this premium experience.

With their incredible sound, advanced features, and refined design, the Technics AZ100 are poised to become our new favorite earbuds. With a price of $299.99, the Technics EAH-AZ100 earbuds are available now. For more details, visit Technics’ website.

Roborock Saros Z70

The Roborock Saros Z70 tackles one of the most common frustrations of robot vacuum owners: the need to tidy up floors before cleaning. With its innovative robotic arm, the Z70 can handle stray shoes, kids’ toys, and other small obstacles, clearing the way for a thorough cleaning without human intervention. This practical, real-world solution finally answers the question, “Why should we have to clean for our cleaner?”

What makes the Saros Z70 particularly exciting is how natural and necessary this innovation feels for household robotics. By combining powerful cleaning performance with obstacle management, the Z70 represents a significant step forward for robotic vacuums. It eliminates a common pain point and makes robotic cleaning more effortless than ever. We’re eager to see this kind of feature become a standard in future home devices.

Visit Roborock’s website for more information about the Roborock Saros Z70.

Samsung S95F OLED TV

The Samsung S95F OLED TV builds on the success of last year’s S95D with several key improvements, making it one of the most impressive OLED TVs showcased at CES 2025. According to Samsung, the S95F increases brightness by 30%, bringing even more vibrancy and detail to HDR content. It also features an improved anti-glare display, which significantly reduces reflections while enhancing contrast for a more immersive viewing experience, even in well-lit environments.

We saw the S95F in person at CES and were struck by its beautiful picture quality. Reflections were noticeably reduced despite the bright show-floor lighting, and blacks remained dark and inky, showcasing the depth that OLED technology is known for. Samsung has also added a massive 83-inch size and a 165Hz refresh rate, catering to gaming enthusiasts looking for the ultimate big-screen experience.

Pricing and availability for the Samsung S95F are yet to be announced. For more information, visit Samsung’s website.

Samsung The Frame Pro

Samsung's The Frame Pro continues to merge art and technology beautifully, but now with even more enhancements to elevate your viewing experience. Featuring the new NEO QLED Mini LED panel, The Frame Pro delivers vastly improved picture quality, with brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and greater overall contrast that brings both art and entertainment to life.

What we’ve always loved about The Frame is its ability to blend seamlessly into any home as a piece of art, and the addition of the wireless One Connect Box takes this to the next level. By reducing visible wires, it enhances the "art on your wall" aesthetic, making the TV look even more like a framed masterpiece. With features like a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, an expanded Art Store for curated works, and customizable bezels, The Frame Pro isn’t just a TV – it’s a design centerpiece that offers exceptional functionality.

Pricing and availability for The Frame Pro will be announced soon. For more information, visit Samsung’s website.

Savant Smart Budget home energy management system

Thinking of adding an electric range, EV charger, or heat pump to your home? Your home may not be able to handle the extra power load without a utility service upgrade. Savant’s Smart Budget helps people avoid costly and time-consuming electrical service upgrades by intelligently managing their existing power load to meet growing energy needs. Savant’s solution integrates smart power modules directly into an existing electrical breaker panel, allowing homeowners to prioritize and allocate electricity to specific circuits without requiring major rewiring or utility approvals.

Smart Budget intelligently manages power distribution in real-time. Homeowners can decide which appliances or systems get priority – whether it’s charging an EV overnight, running the dishwasher during off-peak hours, or keeping essential appliances powered during outages. The system even supports smart automation, automatically shifting energy use based on time of day, battery storage levels, and specific needs.

Unlike its competitors, which often require replacing the entire electrical panel, Savant’s modular approach is more affordable, scalable, and easier to install. Pricing starts at around $1,500 for an entry-level setup with two breaker modules and the home energy management hub. From there, you can add on modules to scale the system based on your needs.

Shokz OpenMeet Professional Open-Ear Bone Conduction Headset

The Shokz OpenMeet solves one of the biggest challenges of all-day headset wear: discomfort. Traditional earbuds and over-ear cups can become tiring after hours of use, but OpenMeet’s open-ear bone conduction technology offers a practical and comfortable alternative. Its TitaniumFlex frame is not only lightweight at just 78 grams but also designed for all-day wear without causing fatigue.

When we tried OpenMeet at CES 2025, we were impressed by its clear sound quality, even in the noisy, crowded environment of the show. The headset was also remarkably light and comfortable to wear, living up to its promise of all-day usability. With Qualcomm cVc noise reduction, the dual-microphone system ensures your voice comes through clearly, cutting through up to 98.6% of background noise. Combined with all-day battery life, seamless multi-device compatibility, and user-friendly features like a mute button and LED indicator, OpenMeet is an ideal choice for professionals seeking comfort and performance.

The Shokz OpenMeet is available now starting at $219.95 on Shokz.com and other major retailers.

switleBODY Bathing Assistance Device

The SwitleBody is an innovative device designed to simplify and enhance body cleansing in caregiver settings. By combining advanced engineering with thoughtful design, the SwitleBody ensures safe and effective hygiene for aging parents or individuals requiring special care. At CES 2025, we had the opportunity to try the SwitleBody and found it not only comfortable to use but also remarkably effective at cleaning.

The SwitleBody works by using a directed water and soap spray system combined with gentle suction, effectively cleansing the body without requiring physical scrubbing. This minimizes discomfort and reduces the risk of irritation to sensitive skin. Its ergonomic design allows caregivers to easily direct the cleansing system, while its self-contained mechanism collects used water, making the process clean, efficient, and hygienic. With adjustable settings for water pressure and temperature, the device can be customized to suit individual needs, ensuring comfort and dignity during use.

For more information, visit Switle’s official website.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus builds on the success of its predecessor with the upgraded NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, delivering sharper visuals, more vibrant colors, and enhanced eye comfort. Its 11.5-inch 2.2K display offers true color accuracy with 100% sRGB coverage and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. With Eye Comfort modes for LED and Paper Display Mode, the tablet ensures reduced eye strain for long reading or working sessions. We saw it at CES 2025 and found the display noticeably crisper with better color reproduction than the prior generation.

The tablet is ideal for on-the-go use, with 550-nits for outdoor visibility, a T-Pen for sketching and note-taking, and AI features like Text Assist for rewriting and summarizing, and Smart Voice Memo for organizing notes. It’s a one-of-a-kind device with the ability to switch seamlessly between standard and paper-like displays – something no other product currently offers.

Pricing and availability for the TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus are expected to be announced soon. For more details, visit TCL’s website.

Valerion VisionMaster Max

The Valerion VisionMaster Max has emerged as one of the most exciting products at CES 2025, solidifying its position as a serious competitor in the personal projector space. With its cutting-edge triple-laser RGB technology, the Max delivers exceptional brightness, stunning 4K clarity, and dynamic contrast that rivals even the highest-end TVs.

Independent testing of its sibling, the VisionMaster Pro, demonstrated Valerion’s dominance, with its triple-laser system offering the best color-accurate brightness and contrast among competitors. The Max takes things even further with two key upgrades: vertical lens shifting for easier setup and placement flexibility, and a dynamic iris that enhances contrast in real time for an even more immersive viewing experience. After speaking with other AV journalists at CES, it’s clear that the Max is poised to redefine expectations for personal projectors in 2025.

The VisionMaster Max is priced at $4,999 and is available for pre-order directly from Valerion at valerion.com.

Willo AutoFlo+

If you have kids, you know how hard it is to get them to brush their teeth, let alone brush properly. The Willo ingeniously solves this problem with AutoFlo+, an electric toothbrush specially designed for kids. This automated system uses a U-shaped mouthpiece to ensure every tooth is cleaned thoroughly – at the same time. Kids just stick the toothbrush in their mouth – that's it. The mouthpiece comes in three sizes, so even young children can take on the responsibility for brushing.

What makes AutoFlo+ special is how it handles every step of the process. It dispenses just the right amount of liquid "toothpaste," cleans teeth precisely, and even removes excess liquid so kids aren’t left wondering what to do with it. This thoughtful design not only simplifies brushing but also ensures dentist-approved results every time, helping parents stress less about their children’s oral care.

The Willo AutoFlo+ is priced at $249, with replacement toothpaste cartridges and mouthpieces available via subscription for $29 every four months. It’s available on Willo’s website and will soon be on Amazon.

