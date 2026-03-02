TECNO Revives Modular Phones With Magnetic Snap-On Modules

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

TECNO has unveiled a modular phone concept at MWC 2026 in Barcelona that uses magnetic attachment to let you snap on hardware modules like extra batteries, an action camera, and a standalone telephoto lens. The concept, called Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology, supports around ten modules so far. The system is designed to ensure the phone stays comparable in thickness to a regular smartphone, even with the modules attached.

If this sounds familiar, that's because modular phones have been tried before. Google's Project Ara promised hot-swappable components before getting cancelled in 2016. LG's G5 had a slide-out chin for swappable modules, but that idea too died after one generation. Motorola's Moto Mods, which magnetically snapped battery packs, projectors, and cameras onto the Moto Z series, lasted from 2016 to around 2020 before fading out due to high pricing and limited adoption. TECNO’s concept is interesting, and I hope this one sticks.

How TECNO's concept is different

What makes TECNO's approach interesting is how well it fits into where phone accessories are already heading. Magnetic attachment has gone mainstream since Apple introduced MagSafe for iPhone, and the magnetic phone accessories market hit an estimated $2 billion in 2025. With the Qi2 standard bringing magnetic alignment to Android phones, too, snap-on accessories are becoming more common. To me, TECNO's concept feels like a natural next step, taking magnetic attachment into actual hardware expansion.

The modules themselves are very slim. The magnetic power bank is just 4.5mm thick, and there's an action camera and telephoto lens that attach the same way. The idea is that instead of building every capability into the phone itself, you just snap on what you need when you need it.

TECNO has two design takes on the concept at its booth. The ATOM edition goes for a clean, structured look, while the MODA edition leans into a bolder, geek-inspired aesthetic.

This is one of the more compelling concepts at MWC this year. The modular phone dream has never quite panned out commercially, but the landscape has actually changed quite a bit since the Moto Mods days. Magnetic attachment is no longer a niche idea, and people are already used to snapping things onto their phones. TECNO's modular system is in the right place to use that familiarity to its advantage.

We’ve already seen phone manufacturers like OPPO make telephoto lens attachments for phones very recently, while companies like Framework have made considerable progress in recent years with modular laptops. So right now feels like a good time to attempt a modular phone again.

That said, this is still a concept. TECNO hasn't announced plans to turn these modules into products you can actually buy. I would love to see this become a real lineup of devices, but for now, it's a promising glimpse at what modular phones could look like if the idea gets another shot.

[Image credits: TECNO]