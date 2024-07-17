Understanding Deepfakes and How to Spot Them

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

A new form of manipulated media has emerged that threatens to blur the lines between reality and fiction like never before: deepfakes. These highly realistic, AI-generated images, videos, and audio clips have the potential to deceive, mislead, and harm individuals and society as a whole. As deepfakes become more sophisticated and widespread, it is crucial to understand what they are, how they are being used, and how to identify them to protect ourselves from being deceived.

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are a type of synthetic media created using artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques. The term "deepfake" is derived from the combination of "deep learning," a subset of AI, and "fake." Deepfakes are generated by training algorithms on vast amounts of real media, allowing them to learn patterns and features that can then be used to manipulate or generate new content.

The most common form of deepfakes is videos, in which the face of one person is seamlessly replaced with that of another. However, deepfakes can also take the form of still images, audio clips, or even text. As technology advances, these types of fake media are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from the real thing, raising significant concerns about their potential for misuse.

The malicious use of deepfakes

While deepfakes have some potential for positive uses, such as in entertainment or education, they are increasingly being weaponized for malicious purposes. One of the most concerning applications is in the realm of political manipulation and disinformation.

According to ExpressVPN, the rise of deepfakes poses serious challenges to our personal privacy and security online. When our faces and voices can be so easily manipulated and repurposed without our consent, it becomes harder to trust the digital content we consume and to maintain control over our own identities.

In recent years, doctored videos of politicians and public figures have been used to spread false information and influence public opinion. For example, a deepfake video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing to call for his soldiers to lay down their arms went viral in 2022, before being debunked as a malicious fake.

Deepfakes are also being used to carry out financial scams and fraud. Scammers have used fake celebrity endorsements to promote bogus investment schemes, tricking people into handing over their money. In one recent case, a network of deepfake ads featuring well-known figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos helped lure people into investing in a fake stock trading platform.

On a personal level, deepfakes can be used to harass, bully, and humiliate individuals. Non-consensual pornography, or "revenge porn," is a particularly disturbing example, where victims' faces are superimposed onto explicit sexual content without their knowledge or consent.

Detecting deepfakes: tips and tools

As deepfakes become more realistic, detecting them is an increasingly challenging task. However, there are still some telltale signs and tools that can help you spot a fake.

When examining a video, pay attention to unnatural facial expressions or movements, inconsistent lighting or shadows, and blurring or glitches around facial features. In audio deepfakes, listen for robotic or unnatural voice patterns and inconsistencies in background noise or audio quality.

There are also emerging technologies and tools designed specifically for deepfake detection. In May 2024, OpenAI released a detector for images created by its DALL-E 3 model, which it shared with disinformation researchers to help refine the tool. Blockchain-based content authentication standards, like the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), are also being developed to provide a tamper-proof record of a media's origins and any alterations.

The role of platforms and regulation

Combating the spread of deepfakes is not just an individual responsibility; platforms and policymakers also have a crucial role to play. Social media companies like Facebook and Twitter are investing in detection algorithms and human moderation teams to identify and remove manipulated media from their platforms. They are also experimenting with labeling systems to warn users about potential deepfakes.

On the legal front, lawmakers are grappling with how to update regulations for the age of AI. In the US, the Deepfake Task Force Act aims to create a coordinated federal response to the challenges posed by deepfakes. Similar efforts are underway in other countries and at the international level, recognizing the global nature of the threat.

Where does this leave us?

The threat of deepfakes poses a significant challenge to our shared understanding of the truth. Rather than succumbing to this deluge of disinformation, we must invest in a wide range of technological, legal, and societal solutions to stem the tide.

For individuals, this means honing our media literacy and critical thinking skills, so that we can spot the signs of a deepfake and question the provenance of the content we consume. For platforms, it means taking proactive steps to detect and remove malicious deepfakes, while also empowering users with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed judgments. And for policymakers, it means crafting smart, adaptable regulations that can keep pace with the breakneck speed of AI development.

By staying informed, thinking critically about the media we consume and share, and supporting efforts to combat deepfakes, we can all contribute to a safer, more trustworthy digital ecosystem.

[Image credit: Midjourney]