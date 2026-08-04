Your LG TV can now display Bob Ross paintings when it's off

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LG

LG and Cineverse announced Monday that Bob Ross's paintings are joining LG Gallery+, the art platform built into LG's webOS TVs. Owners of an LG Art TV can now fill an idle screen with his mountains and streams instead of a black rectangle or a stock screensaver.

I watched Bob Ross as a kid and found him mesmerizing. He could take a blank canvas and turn out a full landscape, complete with happy little clouds, in the time it took me to eat an after-school snack. Seeing his paintings land on a platform built for displaying art feels like a fitting next step for someone who spent his career making complicated landscapes look effortless.

Gallery+ is LG's curated art library, with more than 5,000 pieces spanning classical painters like Van Gogh, Monet and Seurat alongside contemporary and digital-first work. This marks the first time the platform has carried Ross's landscapes: the mountains, clouds, grass and water that made The Joy of Painting a fixture of public television for over a decade.

"Through the years, we've heard so many times how folks want to enjoy Bob's paintings in their homes, and not just with posters, prints or pages in a book," said Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc. "This new Gallery finally fulfills the desire to experience his incredible masterpieces in the most fluid, ethereal way possible."

Gallery+ has a free tier, but the full library requires a paid subscription. LG is offering Art TV owners a three-month trial of Gallery+ premium, which requires a login and payment method on file and renews automatically into a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends.

"LG TVs have always brought people together, and bringing Bob Ross' legacy to the big screen through LG Gallery+ makes that experience even more personal," said Matthew Durgin, vice president of LG Content and Services at LG Electronics.

The paintings are landing on a TV lineup built around the same idea. Models like the LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV, the OLED evo G6 and the Gallery TV with Frame use technologies LG calls Hyper Radiant Color, Perfect Black, Perfect Color and Reflection Free Premium to keep colors accurate and glare down under normal room lighting. When the TV isn't playing anything, Gallery mode swaps in curated art, personal photos or AI-generated images, so the screen works as a piece of decor when it's off duty.

Fans who want Ross himself rather than his finished canvases can find him on The Bob Ross Channel, LG Channel 588. It's a Cineverse partnership with Bob Ross Inc. and American Public Television that runs nearly 400 episodes of The Joy of Painting on a loop, with monthly programming themes like "Gentle Whispers" and "Falling for Bob Ross."

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