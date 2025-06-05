Your Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Kit: The Best Accessories

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’re one of the lucky ones who has managed to secure Nintendo’s Switch 2 console, you’re going to want to kit out your shiny new device with the best accessories to show it off and give your game time a boost. From controllers to carry cases, cameras to microSD cards, there are plenty of ways to maximize your Switch 2 experience. So without further ado, here are the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories currently (and shortly) available.

Best Controllers for a Premium Play Experience

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

If you’re planning on couch-playing with your Switch 2 in docked mode, a decent controller is an absolute must-have, and the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is one of the best that money can buy. This wireless controller offers responsive buttons, precise analog sticks, and ergonomic grips designed to keep your hands comfortable during extended play sessions. It also features built-in motion controls and HD rumble, making it the ideal choice for both casual and competitive gameplay.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller stands out for its ability to adapt to a variety of genres, providing players with greater control in everything from RPGs to racing games. Whether docked or in tabletop mode, it brings a premium console feel to this handheld hybrid. Plus, if the dreaded Joy-Con drift has ever hampered your gaming sessions on the original Switch, the Switch 2 Pro Controller is a reliable upgrade worth adding to your setup.

Available on Walmart, the retail price is $84.99

Cameras for Streaming, Chatting, and Multiplayer Fun

HORI USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2

The ideal accessory for video chats with your buddies or capturing gameplay highlights, the HORI USB Camera for Nintendo Switch 2 is an officially licensed add-on that plugs directly into the Switch 2’s dock. It features a 720p HD lens with a wide field of view and is equipped with a built-in microphone, making it ideal for streaming or in-game communication.

It also works seamlessly with supported titles, allowing players to appear on-screen during multiplayer games or video calls. So, if you’re planning to get involved in online communities or want to stream your gameplay with added personality, this camera is a convenient and easy-to-use option.

Available on Amazon (temporarily out of stock), the retail price is $59.99

Coolwee Camera for Nintendo Switch 2

Most cameras designed for the Switch 2 assume you're playing in docked mode – but not this one. The Coolwee Camera stands out for handheld gamers, thanks to its detachable camera head that plugs directly into the Switch 2’s USB-C port. That makes it one of the only camera accessories that works seamlessly whether you’re playing on the big screen or curled up on the couch in handheld mode.

You get 720p HD resolution and a flexible neck to help you find the perfect angle, whether you're chatting with friends or using the GameChat feature in supported games. It includes a tabletop stand for docked and TV stand setups, and a sliding lens cover for privacy when not in use.

Available on Amazon, the retail price is $39.99

Protective Cases and a Bag That Combine Style and Function

Spigen Nano Pop for Nintendo Switch 2

Protection and style go hand-in-hand with the Spigen Nano Pop for Nintendo Switch 2. This sleek and colorful case is designed to keep your console safe from everyday bumps and drops, thanks to its soft, shock-absorbent TPU construction. It also includes a built-in kickstand that allows for easy tabletop gaming without having to rely on the console’s own stand.

The Nano Pop’s snug fit and grippy texture make the Switch 2 more comfortable to hold, especially in handheld mode. With a design inspired by modern smartphone cases, the Nano Pop brings a fresh, fashionable vibe while providing solid protection and functionality. It’s also available in a variety of colorways, including the iconic red and blue of the original Switch’s Joy-Cons.

Available on Amazon, the retail price is $31.99

tomtoc Sling Crossbody Bag for Nintendo Switch 2

The tomtoc Sling Crossbody Bag is a compact and stylish carry solution for taking your Switch 2 on the go. It features multiple compartments for your console, games, accessories, charger, and even a Pro Controller, all while staying lightweight and easy to wear. The adjustable strap makes it comfortable for daily use, whether you're commuting, traveling, or heading to a friend’s house for a multiplayer session.

Its water-resistant fabric adds an extra layer of protection, while the interior padding keeps your gear safe from bumps and drops. Nailing that all-important balance between fashion and function, this snappy carry case helps keep your Switch 2 more portable than ever.

Available on Amazon, the retail price is $49.99

tomtoc Slim Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2

The tomtoc Slim Carrying Case is perfect for anyone who wants minimalist protection without bulk. Designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch 2, this case fits the console like a glove, complete with cutouts for buttons and Joy-Con sticks to prevent pressure damage. Plus, inside, you’ll find ample space for game cartridges and accessories, all neatly organized in a soft-lined interior.

It’s slim enough to slide into a backpack or larger bag, making it ideal for gamers who want to travel light. The durable hardshell exterior and quality zippers provide peace of mind, ensuring your console stays safe and protected during transport.

Available on Amazon, the retail price is $36.99

Storage Upgrades for Download-Heavy Gamers

PNY 256GB microSDXC Card

As all Switch gamers can probably attest to, one of the big drawbacks of the original console was its lack of internal storage space. And while the Switch 2 boasts a much larger 256GB of storage (compared to the Switch’s 32GB), chances are that the avid gamers among you are going to burn through that space at a rate of knots, especially if you're planning to download a library’s worth of digital games.

If you're planning to load up your Switch 2 with large digital titles, the PNY microSD Express Card is the speed-focused upgrade you’ll want. Designed for next-gen devices like the Switch 2, this new card uses PCIe Gen3x1 microSD Express technology to deliver blazing-fast performance – up to 890MB/s read and 750MB/s write speeds. That’s more than 4x faster than standard UHS-I microSD cards, which means quicker downloads, shorter load times, and a smoother overall gaming experience.

Available in capacities up to 256GB, the PNY card gives you room to double your storage for AAA games, DLC, and save data without breaking a sweat. It’s also backward compatible with older devices using UHS-I or UHS-II slots, so you don’t need to ditch your existing gear. And thanks to its built-in heat management system, it runs cool even during long play sessions.

Available on the PNY website and Amazon, the retail price is $58.99

Screen Protection That Doesn’t Get in the Way

JSAUX Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2

There’s no escaping the fact that human fingertips are oily, mucky things that can really leave their smudgy mark on a glistening new touchscreen. So to avoid bespoiling that pristine screen, you should consider investing in a high-quality screen protector for your Switch 2, like this JSAUX Screen Protector.

It offers scratch-resistant tempered glass protection that doesn’t interfere with touchscreen sensitivity. Designed specifically for the Switch 2, it ensures a precise fit with no bubbles or misalignments. This pack includes three screen protectors, cleaning tools, and an easy-to-use installation frame.

Protecting your screen is one of the simplest ways to preserve the value and lifespan of your console. With an anti-fingerprint coating and 9H hardness, this screen protector guards against smudges, scuffs, and accidental drops without compromising visibility.

Available on Amazon, the retail price is $9.99 for a three-pack

