Nintendo Switch 2: Better Hardware, GameChat, & Familiar Franchises

Nearly a decade after the original Nintendo Switch changed how we think about hybrid gaming, Nintendo is finally delivering the next chapter. The Nintendo Switch 2 arrives June 5 for $449.99, bringing long-overdue hardware upgrades, a revamped online chat system, and a lineup of both new and familiar titles.

The big story isn’t just the improved specs – it’s the platform’s first integrated voice and video chat, a striking about-face for a company that has historically lagged in online features. GameChat, available free for the first year before requiring a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription, lets up to 12 players talk using the built-in mic and, optionally, a separately sold USB-C camera. Video chat supports up to four players. In demos, Nintendo showed off effective noise-canceling, even with someone making a smoothie in the background – finally catching up to what players on other platforms have taken for granted.

From a hardware standpoint, the Switch 2 is a clear step forward, though not a revolutionary one. The display grows to 7.9 inches (up from 6.2 inches on the original and 7 inches on the OLED model), with a resolution bump to 1080p in handheld mode and 4K output when docked. Frame rates now reach 120fps at 720p and 60fps at 1080p. HDR support brings added nuance to shadows and highlights. These are baseline expectations for a next-gen system – and arguably overdue, especially considering that PlayStation and Xbox have cycled through two console generations since the original Switch launched in 2017.

Physically, the Switch 2 remains compact, but pushing near-8-inch territory makes it feel unwieldy as a handheld. Based on experience with similarly sized devices, it's more likely to live in tabletop mode, paired with the newly refined Joy-Con 2 controllers or an updated Pro controller.

The Joy-Con 2 controllers themselves get a welcome redesign: magnetic snap-on connection (though you still have to press a button to detach), larger buttons and sticks that better suit adult hands, and a new mouse mode. That last feature opens up intriguing gameplay possibilities, including in one standout launch title, Drag x Drive, which uses dual Joy-Con “mouse” input for wheelchair basketball – an example of Nintendo still finding creative new ways to play.

On launch day, Nintendo is bundling the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World in a $499.99 package. As always, Nintendo is leaning heavily into its beloved franchises. Donkey Kong Bananza, a 3D platformer with destructible environments, channels the chaotic fun of the originals with upgraded visuals. Super Mario Party Jamboree, Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Editions, and a new Kirby expansion all make appearances. During a preview, Donkey Kong Bananza delivered the familiar charm and challenge fans expect – just with much better graphics this time around.

Backwards compatibility is present, though not universal. Most physical and digital Nintendo Switch games will work, and original Joy-Cons and accessories are supported wirelessly. A new feature called GameShare lets multiple people temporarily play a single copy of a game locally or online – though only one person needs to own it.

Internal storage gets a significant boost to 256GB, and Nintendo is finally using faster microSD Express cards. Other upgrades include a second USB-C port (making it possible to charge in tabletop mode), improved speakers with spatial 3D sound, and a more flexible kickstand.

Nintendo is also reviving its legacy catalog again – this time with GameCube titles, available via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier. At launch, expect F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker, and Soulcalibur II, with more to come. A new wireless GameCube controller is being released, though it’s limited to paid Online members and one per account.

Preorders begin April 9.

