Black Myth: Wukong Keyboard Turns Your Desk Into a Showpiece

Keychron has been busy this year, and its latest release, the Black Myth Wukong keyboard ($259.00), shows off a playful mix of design and performance. Inspired by the action RPG of the same name (or “Monkey Fu”, as it’s known in my house), this limited-edition model is more than a standard typing tool. It’s part collector’s piece, part functional mechanical keyboard, and it feels designed for people who care as much about the way their gear looks on a desk as they do about how it performs.

Prior to the arrival of this Keychron keyboard, I was using a Razer Blackwidow V4 Pro 75% keyboard ($299.00) for my daily gaming and working needs. Now, I love my V4 Pro (despite the extra clacky keyboard noise), so this limited edition Keychron keyboard had a tough act to follow. However, I was pleasantly surprised at how well it stacks up against some stiff competition.

Right out of the box, the Black Myth Wukong makes an impression. The case is bold without being over the top, and the custom keycaps feature unique Wukong-inspired legends that give the whole board a distinctive personality. If you’re used to the typical all-black or minimalist look of most mechanical keyboards, this feels like a welcome change of pace. It’s the sort of design that might spark a conversation if you’ve got friends or coworkers passing by.

Of course, Keychron hasn’t skimped on build quality. The aluminium frame gives the keyboard some satisfying heft, and the switches feel snappy and responsive. My test unit came with Keychron’s own K Pro switches, which strike a nice balance between smooth keystrokes and a satisfying tactile bump. If you’ve used other Keychron models, this will feel familiar, though the themed design gives it a fresh twist.

The deluxe version that I tested also came complete with some extra flair, in the shape of a stylish Gourd-shaped function knob and Ebongold Silk Robe Spaulder keycap (shown below). These are neat little nods to the game itself, without being overstated, and add weight to that ‘deluxe’ feel. Of course, these are optional extras, which you can switch out whenever you feel like it, but it’s great to see this kind of fan service incorporated into the design.

A big plus point with this keyboard is its flexibility. The Black Myth: Wukong supports both macOS and Windows layouts, which Keychron has become well-known for, and it connects via either Bluetooth or a wired USB-C option. Swapping between devices is quick, and I had no trouble moving from my laptop to a tablet without lag or connection issues. That makes it a good fit for people juggling work and play across multiple screens.

RGB lighting is here too, and while it isn’t the wildest setup I’ve seen, it does add some flair when paired with the custom keycaps. The legends let the light shine through the characters, letters, and symbols in subtle ways, so you get a glow that complements rather than overwhelms the design. It’s not the sort of lighting that will distract during a late-night work session, but it does add a little personality.

Download the Keychron Launcher app, and you can access almost two dozen different backlight options, including Digital Rain, Jellybean Raindrops, and more. You can customize your color palette and pretty up your keyboard in multiple ways here, as well as record macros and personalize your layout with key mapping. The Launcher app is comprehensive enough without being overwhelming, and you can have plenty of fun here, tweaking your setup.

One other small detail I appreciated was the sound profile. Mechanical keyboards can sometimes be a little too loud for shared spaces, but the switches here hit a middle ground. They’re not silent, but they don’t have the sharp clack that can turn heads in a quiet room either. It feels intentional, like Keychron has tuned it for gamers and office workers alike.

As a limited-edition model, the Keychron Black Myth Wukong keyboard is priced higher than Keychron’s standard lineup ($229 for the standard version and $259 for the deluxe). It is clearly aimed at fans of Black Myth: Wukong. Even so, you don’t need to be familiar with the title to enjoy the keyboard. The themed design works well enough on its own, and if you’re into mechanical boards, you’ll find that the performance and versatility match what you’d expect from Keychron.

Keychron claims this keyboard runs for up to 240 hours in wireless mode, thanks to its 4,000mAh battery, which is something to consider if you’re looking for an extra perk to sweeten the pot. Sadly, I didn’t have the luxury of 240 hours of testing time to confirm this claim, but on paper, it looks good, comparing favorably to my trusty V4 Pro’s 192-200 hours.

For anyone already deep into the mechanical keyboard hobby, this might not replace a high-end custom build, but it’s a solid board with a design that brings something different to the table. And if you’re new to mechanical keyboards, it’s an easy entry point that mixes good looks with dependable performance. Similarly, if you’re after a keyboard that doesn’t sound like you’re hammering it with every key press, Keychron’s gasket mount reduces typing fatigue and creates a deep, muted sound profile that makes each key strike feel smooth, even after prolonged use. Like the game that inspired it, the Keychron Black Myth: Wukong keyboard looks great and runs well. Fortunately, it’s far less frustrating to use than the game is to play!

