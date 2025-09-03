Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Review: Solid Specs, Not Great Battery

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The Costco-exclusive Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i offers capable performance for everyday tasks, but it doesn’t stand out in any particular way. While it has the horsepower to handle standard workloads, its dated port selection and middling battery life make it feel overpriced at $769.99. When and if Costco puts it on sale, the overall package will become more appealing.

This Costco configuration includes an Intel Core 5 210H (8-core) processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a roomy 1TB SSD. That’s a solid mix for web browsing, productivity apps, video calls, and multimedia. In my testing, the system opened apps quickly and didn’t slow down when juggling multiple programs. For students, families, or remote workers needing a reliable everyday machine, it will get the job done.

Since this is a Costco exclusive model, it bundles in Costco’s standard 2-year warranty and 90-day return policy, so factor that in when comparing the price versus options from other retailers.

Display and Sound

The 15.3-inch WUXGA (1920 × 1200) touchscreen gets reasonably bright when cranked all the way up to its 300-nit peak. It’s usable in bright rooms, and the anti-glare finish cuts reflections nicely. Colors are accurate but muted, which means the display won’t wow anyone editing photos or binge-watching shows. The stereo speakers with Dolby Audio are fine for video calls and casual use, but for movies or music, you’ll want to pull out your favorite pair of headphones.

Keyboard and Usability

The backlit keyboard is comfortable to type on, though not as crisp as Lenovo’s higher-end ThinkPads. Lenovo included a full number pad, which can be handy if you use one often. The downside is that it shifts the trackpad off-center, creating a slightly awkward typing position relative to the display. The trackpad works well, though, responding properly to both finger movement and clicks. The integrated 1080p webcam includes Lenovo’s standard physical privacy shutter, which is a nice touch.

At 3.59 pounds, the laptop is relatively light for its size. The plastic chassis feels sturdy, though there’s some flex if you lift it by the corners. The hinge holds the screen steady without wobble.

Ports and Connectivity

Port selection feels dated. Lenovo includes two USB-A ports but just one USB-C. You also get a full-size HDMI 1.4 output, an SD card reader, and a headphone/mic combo jack. The overall mix is practical for users with legacy devices, but it is generally behind the times. On the plus side, wireless connectivity is more modern, with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Battery Life

Battery life is underwhelming. The 60Wh battery powered the Slim 3 for only 6-8 hours in my testing, depending on workload. That’s enough for part of a workday, but you’ll want to keep the charger handy. For students or travelers who can’t always count on an outlet, this could be a dealbreaker.

Charging is handled with an old-school proprietary 65W barrel connector, not USB-C. The Slim 3 can be powered via the USB-C port, too. And it was able to draw power at 90W when in sleep mode or powered off in my testing, but charging this way takes away your only USB-C port. Hopefully, Lenovo swaps out the proprietary plug for another USB-C in the next generation.

Final Thoughts

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a competent laptop that gets the basics right, but it doesn’t excite me in any particular way. Performance is solid, the display is serviceable, and the weight makes it portable for its class. But the weak battery life, dated ports, and muted screen make $769.99 on Costco feel a little steep. At full price, it’s tough to strongly recommend it. But if a Costco sale comes around, the Slim 3 becomes a more sensible buy.

Key Specs (Costco Model 83K4000RUS)

Processor : Intel Core 5 210H (8-core)

: Intel Core 5 210H (8-core) Memory : 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM (expandable to 32GB)

: 16GB DDR5 4800MHz RAM (expandable to 32GB) Storage : 1TB M.2 SSD

: 1TB M.2 SSD Display : 15.3-inch touchscreen, WUXGA (1920 × 1200), 300 nits

: 15.3-inch touchscreen, WUXGA (1920 × 1200), 300 nits Graphics : Integrated Intel graphics

: Integrated Intel graphics Audio : 2 × 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

: 2 × 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Webcam : 1080p with privacy shutter

: 1080p with privacy shutter Connectivity : Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports : 2 × USB-A 3.2, 1 × USB-C 3.2 (power delivery), HDMI 1.4, SD card reader, headphone/mic combo jack

: 2 × USB-A 3.2, 1 × USB-C 3.2 (power delivery), HDMI 1.4, SD card reader, headphone/mic combo jack Battery : 60Wh, 3-cell

: 60Wh, 3-cell Weight : 3.59 lbs.

: 3.59 lbs. OS : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home Price: $769.99 (Costco only)

[Image credit: Techlicious]