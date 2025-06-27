Moft's Dynamic Folio Might Be My Favorite iPad Accessory Ever

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Moft is a company that has been producing origami-style accessories for phones, tablets, laptops, and more for years. The company has made folding accessories an art form – pun intended – by transforming flat accessories into useful items through clever flipping and folding. Now, it has released an iPad folio case that ups the ante once more. This is the Moft Dynamic Folio case. It's available for multiple iPad sizes – in my case, I have the folio for the iPad Mini 6th generation.

The folio attaches to the back of the iPad magnetically and closes over the front, just like any other iPad cover. I actually wish the magnets in the back were a little stronger. I have dropped the iPad, and while the case protected the tablet from the initial impact, occasionally, the iPad flops out of the case. That's not ideal, especially if you don't have butter fingers like me.

The front cover has seven distinct folds in it, which unlock the origami magic of the folio. Combined with the fold on the back and a little flap that also opens up, Moft claims there are over 20 different positions you can fold the cover into to display the iPad at various angles.

One of my favorites is the Dual-view mode, which sets the tablet down at an 18-degree angle, and leaves a small flap you can put your phone onto to display both at once.

Another go-to mode for me is "theater mode," which lifts the iPad off the table a few inches and tilts it back for comfortable content watching.

There are other configurations you can use for drawing on the tablet, resting the tablet on your leg so the case wraps around your thigh, or propping the iPad up in portrait orientation for reading.

The case is made of vegan leather, which is luxurious to the touch. There's also an optional modular pen holder that securely holds your Apple Pencil in place and doubles as a ruler, if you need one for some reason. I especially appreciate this aspect of the case because I have been known to lose my Apple Pencil in my bag literally every time I put my iPad in a bag, speaking of magnets that are too weak.

The Dynamic Folio can be picked up from Amazon or Moft's website. The iPad Mini 6 version is $39.99, and the prices range up to $69.99 for the iPad Pro 13" size. The pencil holder is an extra $9.90, and if you ask me, both are well worth it. There are less expensive cases you can buy, but none of them are this versatile.

I had been using Apple's stock iPad mini case up until Moft sent this review sample, and I am never going back. I particularly enjoy theater mode, watching a movie with the iPad just enough off the table to make for a more immersive environment. The only thing left for Moft to do is to make some of these for Android tablets, and I would be absolutely hooked.

