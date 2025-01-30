How to Charge Your iPhone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

We’ve all been there: you're about to run out to meet friends for dinner, only to notice your phone is at 2 percent battery power. You don't want to bring a bulky portable charger with you, but you need a working phone. What are your options for getting your phone charged up fast with enough power to last you through the evening?

I have a few simple tips you can follow to speed up charging time with your current charger and cables. And if you really want to juice things up, there are fast chargers and cables that can take your phone to 50 percent charged in around 30 minutes instead of taking hours. But not all fast chargers are created equal, and some can even damage your phone. You'll find my recommended choices for the best, fully certified charging products below.

Practical charging tips that actually work

1. Stop using your phone

When you're really in a hurry, stop using your phone. You don't have to power it down, but turning it off kills the most power-hungry resources, your display and processor, so your phone isn't still using juice as you try to power up.

2. Clean your charging port

A dirty charging port can prevent a proper connection and slow down charging. Carefully use a toothpick to gently remove any lint or debris you find. Never insert metal objects into the port, as they can damage the delicate components inside.

You'll see a lot of people recommending using compressed air. Apple advises against it because you run the risk of damaging your phone. If you choose to use compressed air, don't put it right up against the port and only use short puffs of air to avoid damaging the port.

3. Manage heat

Heat is your battery's enemy. Your iPhone will automatically slow down charging if it gets too warm. You can keep it charging at full speed by keeping it cool – away from direct sunlight and hot surfaces.

4. Upgrade your charging gear

Your charging speed is only as good as your weakest link. Start with a 20W or higher USB-C PD (Power Delivery) power adapter – this provides enough power for fast charging. For iPhone 14 and earlier with Lightning ports, use an MFi-certified cable. These cables contain authentication chips that verify safe charging speeds. For iPhone 15 and later with USB-C ports, look for USB-C PD or USB-C 3 cables. These standards ensure your cable can handle fast charging speeds safely.

My Recommendations for Fast Charging Gear

I've been an iPhone user since the iPhone 2 and have tested countless chargers and cables over the years. Here are my tried-and-tested recommendations for reliable charging gear.

UGREEN Nexode 30W USB-C Charger

Wall Chargers

For everyday charging, I recommend the UGREEN Nexode 30W USB-C Charger ($16.99). It's compact enough to slip into any bag, and with 30W of power, it'll fast charge any iPhone model. The foldable plug is a nice bonus for portability.

If you're often charging multiple devices, consider the Anker 735 3-Port 65W Wall Charger ($59.99). With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it can charge your iPhone, iPad, and MacBook Air simultaneously while keeping your iPhone at full charging speed.

Cables

For USB-C iPhones (iPhone 15 and higher), Anker's USB-C to USB-C Cable ($12.99) is my go-to choice. The braided nylon casing holds up well to daily use, and it's available in various lengths to suit your needs.

If you're using an iPhone 14 or earlier with a Lightning port, grab the Anker 310 USB-C to Lightning Cable ($15.99). It's MFi-certified and comes in lengths up to 10 feet, perfect for those hard-to-reach outlets.

Need faster data transfer? The Cable Matters 20GB USB-C to USB-C Cable ($19.99) supports 20Gbps data rates while still delivering 60W charging, though it is a bit stiffer than the Anker cables.

InfinaCore M3 Mini on the back of an iPhone 14 Pro

Portable Power Banks

When I'm traveling, I rely on the Anker Nano 3-in-1 Portable Charger ($47.99). With 10,000mAh capacity, it can fully charge your iPhone multiple times, and I love that it includes both a wall plug and built-in cables (USB-C or Lightning) – no extra pieces to forget.

For lighter everyday carry, check out the InfinaCore M3 Mini ($34.99). It's incredibly compact and uses MagSafe to attach directly to your iPhone for 15W wireless charging, perfect for quick top-offs during meetings or commutes.

UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger

Car chargers

For reliable car charging, I use the UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger ($39.99). It provides plenty of power for fast charging and includes both USB-C and USB-A ports for flexibility.

If you prefer wireless charging in your car, the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless 2 ($54.95) offers reliable 7.5W charging for iPhones with a sturdy mounting system. For faster charging, the Velox Mini Qi2 ($59.95) supports 15W charging specifically for iPhones.

