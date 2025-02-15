How to Use MagSafe Chargers and Accessories with Your Android Phone

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Apple’s MagSafe system revolutionized wireless charging and accessories when it was introduced on the iPhone 12. But until recently, Android phones didn’t have a way to tap into this magnetic ecosystem. That changes with Qi2 wireless charging. Now, if you have a Qi2 Ready Android phone and a magnetic case, you can use MagSafe chargers and accessories just like an iPhone.

MagSafe uses a ring of magnets to snap accessories into place and align the charging coil perfectly. This means better efficiency and a more secure connection than standard Qi wireless charging. Qi2 adopts Apple’s Magnetic Power Profile, so Android phones can now take advantage of the same benefits.

Unfortunately, there are no Qi2-certified phones with built-in magnets available in the U.S. (and only one overseas). However, there are Qi2 Ready phones that work like iPhones – provided you add a magnetic case to supply the missing magnets. With a MagSafe-compatible magnetic case, your Qi2 Ready phone will be able to use the entire lineup of MagSafe chargers and most accessories.

For now, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is the only Qi2 Ready Android phone available in the U.S. However, Google is expected to have Qi2 Ready models this year, as well as other manufacturers.

Magnetic Cases for Android Phones

The following cases are all Galaxy S25 versions of cases that I’ve used for other phones. These cases have excellent build quality and protection from falls. I’ve also use and recommend Casetify’s wide selection of cases, which includes versions with magnets.

Otterbox Defender Series Pro XT with Magnets

A rugged option with serious drop protection, the Otterbox Defender Series Pro XT with Magnets ($69.95) has dual-layer construction, raised edges for screen and camera safety, and built-in MagSafe compatibility. It survives 7x longer than military drop-test standards (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), so it’s a good choice if you tend to be tough on your phone and want the aesthetic of a thin, clear back case.

Urban Armor Gear Monarch Pro

If you want something that looks as tough as it is, the Monarch Pro ($79.95) is built with five layers of protection, including Kevlar. It has a 25-foot drop rating, offers tactile buttons, and has a non-slip grip. The integrated lanyard anchors are a nice touch.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Magnet Case

If you like to show off your phone’s design, the Presidio Perfect-Clear case ($49.99) keeps things minimalist and still manages to deliver up to 13 feet of drop protection. Yellowing can be a problem for cases, but Speck has designed the Perfect-Clear to remain clear. And the case has anti-microbial protection built in.

MagSafe Qi2 Chargers for Android Phones

Apple’s MagSafe charging tops out at 15W, and that means your Qi2 Ready Android phone will also hit 15W on compatible MagSafe chargers. At 15W, you’ll get to 50% charge in about 30 minutes. I’ve tested the versions of the following products with my iPhone, and don’t hesitate to recommend them.

Anker MagGo Power Bank

The Anker MagGo Power Bank ($89.99) is a 10,000mAh wireless power bank that snaps to the back of your phone for easy charging. It’s compact, lightweight, and delivers 15W of wireless charging via MagSafe, plus 20W fast wired charging through USB-C. It even has a built-in kickstand – perfect for watching videos while charging.

Satechi 2-in-1 Wireless Charger

Satechi’s 2-on-1 foldable MagSafe charger ($79.99) is great for travel. It can charge both your phone and AirPods at the same time, with 15W wireless charging for phones and 5W for earbuds. A USB-C port lets you charge another device, and the sleek aluminum build gives it a premium feel while staying compact.

[Image credit: Satechi, Anker, Speck, Urban Armor Gear, Otterbox]