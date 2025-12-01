Mesh WiFi Deals Worth Grabbing: eero’s WiFi 7 Lineup on Sale

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve been putting off a WiFi upgrade, this is the moment to act. Our homes are overloaded with streaming devices, laptops, smart TVs, video doorbells, gaming consoles – you name it – and older routers simply can’t keep up. WiFi 7 isn’t just a buzzword upgrade. It delivers faster speeds, more stable connections, and far better performance in busy homes where dozens of devices are constantly vying for bandwidth.

What’s different this year is that WiFi 7 mesh systems have finally dropped to mainstream price points. That means you no longer need to spend a fortune to futureproof your home internet for years to come. With Amazon rolling out major Cyber Monday discounts on eero’s WiFi 7 lineup, models I recommend for their strong performance and smart-home readiness, you can make the jump without buyer’s remorse.

Entry-level: eero 7 Dual-Band Mesh Router

The eero 7 is down to $134.99 (from $169.99) and serves as an economical entry point to WiFi 7 technology, albeit with some attendant compromises. The router provides two bands serving real-world wireless data speeds up to 1.8Gbps for streaming, video calls, and gaming. (It also has two 2.5GbE ports for wired connections.) Pricier models, like the eero Pro 7, below, feature three bands and even higher throughput.

If you have, or aspire to add, smart home devices, this router is ready. With support for smart home platforms including Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, the eero 7 saves the cost of separate hubs to run your connected devices.

Read more: Eero Expands Its WiFi 7 Lineup with More Affordable Models

Amazon claims coverage up to 2,000 sq. ft. For greater coverage, multiple units can be combined into a mesh network. Amazon has discounted a two-pack to $219.99, and a three-pack to $279.99.

High-Performance: eero Pro 7 Tri-Band Mesh Router

For a teched-out home (or a small office) with many devices and gigabit+ internet service, the eero Pro 7 adds tri-band support, including the 6GHz band. The price has been reduced from $299.99 to $239.99.

Amazon claims this router can utilize the full potential of internet plans up to 5Gbps. Wireless speeds go up to 3.9Gbps, along with two 5GbE wired ports. These upgrades should be noticeable if you have many devices and regularly transfer large files.

Coverage is spec'd at up to 2,000 sq. ft. per unit, and this router can also be part of a mesh network. Sale prices are $449.99 for a two-pack ($100 off) and $549.99 for a three-pack (down $150).

Outside Range: eero Outdoor 7 Dual-Band Mesh Router

It may be hard for some people to think of lounging outdoors at the moment (unless you're in one of those always-warm climes). But this discount, from $399.99 to $319.99, makes it a good time to save on summer gear with the eero Outdoor 7. It's also handy for all-year outdoor devices such as security cameras or smart locks.

This two-band router promises a massive 15,000 sq. ft. of coverage – enough to blanket many suburban yards, and then some – bring streaming and surfing capability to the deck, pool, or lawn. If your property is even more spacious, you can link up a second unit to extend the range. (The price for a two-pack is down to $539.99, from $679.98.)

With an IP66 rating, the Outdoor 7 can keep out dust and withstand powerful jets of water – enabling it to resist most storms. And its -40°F to 131°F operating range covers most anything that the seasons can impose.

