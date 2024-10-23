Tech Made Simple

eero Makes It Easy to Get WiFi Outside

by Suzanne Kantra on October 23, 2024

If you’ve ever tried connecting to your home network outside, you know how spotty outdoor connections can be. eero’s new Outdoor 7 WiFi extender ($399.99) offers a simple, powerful solution that extends your home’s WiFi thousands of feet beyond your four walls. Whether you're trying to connect an outdoor security camera, a smart lock or enjoy streaming a video on your patio, the Outdoor 7 can handle it.

eero Outdoor 7 is shown mounted on wood.

The Outdoor 7 is designed to handle most weather conditions. Its IP66 rating makes the WiFi extender dust-proof and able to withstand powerful jets of water – so it should weather most regular storms. And it can operate in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F.

As its name suggests, the Outdoor 7 is capable of WiFi 7. But you don’t have to invest in a whole WiFi 7 eero system to use it. The Outdoor 7 is compatible with eero’s earlier models, though you won’t enjoy the higher WiFi 7 speeds until you upgrade your whole system, including any devices you use on the network.

Without walls or major obstructions to get in the way, the Outdoor 7 covers up to 15,000 square feet. If you need coverage even further from your home, you can daisy chain them together, placing them up to 1,000 feet apart.

Yes, the eero Outdoor 7 comes with a high price tag, but it's a practical solution for existing (or new) eero WiFi owners who want an easy way to get reliable internet access away from their house. You can pre-order the Outdoor 7 now, and it will ship to you on November 13.

For the past 20+ years, Techlicious founder Suzanne Kantra has been exploring and writing about the world’s most exciting and important science and technology issues. Prior to Techlicious, Suzanne was the Technology Editor for Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the Senior Technology Editor for Popular Science. Suzanne has been featured on CNN, CBS, and NBC.

