Best Black Friday Vacuum Sales: Up to 58% Off

Black Friday always brings significant discounts on robot vacuums, and this year, the price drops are especially steep on all types of vacuums. Whether you want hands-free mopping, a quiet robot for small spaces, or a cordless stick that tackles pet hair, the picks below offer solid value at their current prices.

I’ve tested many of these models in my own home and am comfortable recommending them all. So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, these discounts make it a smart time to invest in a vacuum that fits your home, your budget, and your priorities.

Robotic Vacuums on Sale

Dreame X40 Ultra

$499 (down from $1,999) — 58% off

The Dreame X40 Ultra is one of the most reliable robot vacuum and mop systems I’ve tested. Its suction is strong enough to pull dust from deep carpets while the spinning mop pads scrub dried spills instead of just smearing them around. What really sets it apart is the dock — it automatically washes and dries the mop pads, empties dust, and keeps maintenance minimal for weeks at a time.

Thicker rugs are where many robots fail, but the X40 Ultra climbs and cleans them confidently without confusing its map or getting tangled. If you’ve been wanting a high-end robot that genuinely replaces daily floor care – not just “helps out” – this deal is the moment. A true flagship system at entry-level pricing.

Narwal Freo Z10 Ultra

$799 (down from $1,299) — 38.5% off

Narwal’s Freo Z10 Ultra intelligently identifies dirt and adjusts its cleaning mode automatically, boosting suction on carpets or switching to scrubbing when it detects sticky grime. The dual mop pads do real work and then head back to the base for hot-water washing, which keeps odors in check.

This feels like a robot designed for real family households – pets, crumbs, mystery spots, and all. The discount isn’t as dramatic as some, but this is the lowest price we’ve seen, and the cleaning automation is genuinely impressive.

SwitchBot K11+

$191.99 (down from $399) — 52% off

The SwitchBot K11+ is one of the smallest self-emptying robots on the market. Its compact frame maneuvers well through tightened dining chair legs and low furniture where bigger robots get stuck. Despite the size, suction is solid for routine cleaning, and the dust base holds up to 90 days of debris, reducing the gross-out bin dumps.

I appreciated how quiet it runs, which is super helpful in apartments or when working from home. If you’ve been hesitant to commit to a bulky system, this is an easy, affordable entry into hands-free cleaning.

Roborock Qrevo Curv

$799.99 (usually $1,299.99) — 38% off

Roborock has built a reputation for best-in-class mopping, and the Qrevo Curv reinforces that. Rotating pads apply consistent pressure for a deeper clean, while the mop-lift feature keeps carpets dry as it transitions across flooring types. That curved base design isn’t just aesthetic; it helps the robot slide along corners and table legs more precisely than boxier competitors.

If you want premium cleaning performance without premium robot pricing, this is one of Roborock’s smartest buys.

ECOVACS X11 OmniCyclone

$899 (down from $1,499) — 40% off

The ECOVACS X11 OmniCyclone does something unusual: GaN fast charging — topping up its battery during mop rinses so it finishes multi-room jobs faster. Suction automatically boosts for plush carpets, and the 4WD climbing system handles thresholds and layered rugs where cheaper bots simply quit.

This is the set-it-and-forget-it model currently running in my own home for the holidays. At 40% off, it’s a killer deal for anyone who wants high-end cleaning with low-end effort.

Stick Vacuums on Sale

Dyson V15 Detect

$599 (down from $849) — 29% off

Dyson built the V15 Detect to reveal dirt you didn’t know existed; the laser on the hard-floor head exposes fine dust so you don’t just “hope you got it.” It’s powerful, lightweight, and particularly great for homes with mixed flooring where the cleaning head automatically adapts suction.

It’s a top-performing stick vacuum that still feels like an upgrade even if you already own a Dyson. This sale finally makes it feel attainable for more homes.

Roborock H60 Ultra Stick

$199 (down from $399) — 50% off

The H60 Ultra is a lightweight stick vacuum with enough power for daily cleaning. It’s perfect as an easy grab-and-go option. Its standout: a wand that bends to 90 degrees so you don’t have to get on the floor just to reach under the couch.

If you want a powerful secondary vacuum or a primary one for small spaces, this half-off price is as good as it gets.

Roborock H60 Hub Ultra

$329 (down from $599) — 45% off

This is for anyone who wants the convenience of self-emptying but doesn’t want a robot vacuum. The Hub Ultra’s dock automatically empties the handheld’s bin and neatly stores all attachments. No more losing crevice tools in a junk drawer.

Great for pet homes that need frequent cleanups, without adding another unattended robot into the mix.

Wet-Dry Stick Vac on Sale

Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex

$519 (usually $699) — 26% off

Most wet/dry cordless stick vacs force a compromise: they’re great at mopping hard floors but useless on carpet. The Dreame H15 Pro CarpetFlex solves that with a dual-brush system that swaps seamlessly between scrubbing floors and vacuuming rugs.

Dock it after cleaning, and the system flushes the roller with 212°F water and dries the entire internal pathway at 194°F – so no funky wet-vac smells or moldy rollers. It’s the kind of convenience you normally only see in premium robot vacuums.

