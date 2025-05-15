This Ultra-Fast Beast of a Power Bank Is Down to $88 on Amazon

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve been holding out for a powerful, high-capacity power bank that can actually fast-charge laptops and show you exactly what’s going on under the hood, now’s the time to buy. The CUKTECH 15 Ultra – which I recently reviewed and found to be one of the best-performing portable chargers I’ve tested – is currently on sale for $109.99 on Amazon. Even better, there’s a 20% off coupon you can clip on the product page, bringing the price down to just $87.99 through June 10th.

At that price, this is an exceptional value for a power bank with:

20000mAh capacity

Dual USB-C ports that each support up to 140W, along with a 15W USB-A (total max output: 165W)

Bright 1.3-inch TFT display showing live power draw, time remaining, and port usage

Support for PD 3.1, PPS, QC, and other fast-charging protocols

Dual-input charging that can refill the battery to 70% in about 20 minutes using two USB-C cables

What I particularly appreciated during testing was the clear feedback on whether my devices were truly fast-charging – something most power banks leave you guessing about. I had no trouble powering a MacBook Air and a Lenovo X1 Carbon simultaneously at full speed, and the “Beast Mode” fast recharge for the power bank proved genuinely useful when topping up right before a trip.

The CUKTECH 15 Ultra is already one of the most capable options for business travelers or anyone juggling multiple devices. At $87.99, it’s an easy recommendation.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]