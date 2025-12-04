A Faster, Cooler Wireless Charger: The EcoFlow Rapid Mag Qi2.2 Deal

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’re buying a wireless power bank today, go straight for one that supports Qi2.2. The difference in speed and efficiency is night and day, and it finally brings wireless charging into the realm of “fast enough to rely on.” EcoFlow’s Rapid Mag Qi2.2 Power Bank is one of the first Qi2.2-certified options on the market, and it checks all the boxes I expect from a next-generation charger: safety, speed, thoughtful design, and day-to-day utility. And yes, the Rapid Mag Qi2.2 is on sale – $69.99 (usually $99.99) – though December 8, 2025.

Why Qi2.2 Matters

The Rapid Mag delivers 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging, more than three times faster than older Qi1 pads. Faster wireless charging means you won’t need to find a wall outlet for high-speed “top-offs.” It’s a power bank that can realistically keep up with an iPhone 17 Pro or Google Pixel 10 Pro during a long day out. EcoFlow optimizes the wireless charging specifically for the iPhone 17 lineup, but it works with any MagSafe-equipped iPhone or Qi2-compatible Android phone. The wireless charging speed depends on your phone model; older iPhones (starting with the iPhone 12) top out at 15W.

A Power Bank Designed Like Someone Actually Uses It

EcoFlow may be better known for its home battery backup systems, but the company has been quietly building out a line of well-designed mobile chargers. This one feels like it was built by people who actually carry power banks. It’s slim, just over half an inch thick, and the 10,000mAh capacity is enough for almost two full charges of an iPhone 17. At 8.1 ounces, it’s also lighter than many of the MagSafe bricks I’ve tested.

EcoFlow also supports 36W charging via its built-in USB-C cable, which doubles as a carry strap. I wish more companies did this. It means one less cable to keep track of, and you can charge three devices at once: your phone wirelessly, plus two connected via USB-C - through the USB-C port and built-in cable.

The magnetic connection is strong: 11N of force, which means it could hold an almost 2.5-pound phone securely. While phones aren’t that heavy, phone cases weaken the magnetic force if they’re not designed for MagSafe. With its strong magnetic force, the Rapid Mag should stay secure when used with cases up to 1.6mm thick – even if you grab your phone by the power bank’s USB-C strap.

Solving the Heat Problem With Wireless Charging

Heat is the silent battery-killer. Wireless chargers can run hot, especially compact power banks, and that heat ages your phone’s battery faster than people realize. So I was happy to see that EcoFlow uses a fanless cooling system with constant-temperature monitoring to keep the battery below 107.6°F / 42°C. This is the kind of protection you typically see in desktop chargers or docks, not pocketable power banks.

Small Features That Make a Big Difference

I always appreciate it when a portable charger addresses the niceties of charging. The built-in metal kickstand transforms it into a hands-free stand for video calls or watching a show on a plane tray table. The small display shows battery percentage and charging status, something I wish more power banks offered. And pass-through charging lets you recharge both the power bank and your phone overnight with a single cable.

The Deal

The EcoFlow Rapid Mag Qi2.2 Power Bank is currently on pre-order for $69.99 (30% off its $99.99 list price) in black and white on Amazon and EcoFlow’s site. The sale pricing runs through December 8, 2025.

If you preorder through EcoFlow directly, the company is also offering a free 240W USB-C cable through December 31, with units shipping at the end of the month.

