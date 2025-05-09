This Eero Deal Comes at a Perfect Time for Your Summer WiFi Needs

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

With summer just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to extend your WiFi beyond your walls—whether you’re working from a shady spot on the patio or streaming music near the grill. Right now, Amazon is offering a 25% discount on a practical bundle that includes the Amazon eero 7 (1-pack) and the Amazon eero Outdoor 7, bringing the price down to $429.99 from the usual $569.98. That’s a savings of $139.99 – 25% off what you’d pay buying them separately.

I’ve been using the eero 7 since it launched earlier this year, and it’s a good entry point into WiFi 7. Even though it lacks the faster 6 GHz band. It still gives you lower latency and better efficiency compared to WiFi 6, especially for homes running older routers. It also supports smart home platforms like Matter, Thread, and Zigbee, so you don’t need separate hubs to run your connected devices.

What makes this bundle stand out, though, is the Outdoor 7. If you've ever tried to stream a video or take a video call from your backyard, you know how flaky most WiFi connections get once you’re outside. The Outdoor 7 solves that with up to 15,000 square feet of open-air coverage and rugged weatherproofing to withstand everything from summer heat to sudden downpours. It’s pricey on its own, but pairing it with the eero 7 for $140 off makes the idea of blanketing your whole property in WiFi much more reasonable.

If you’re already in the eero ecosystem like I am, it’s also good to know that both the eero 7 and Outdoor 7 are backward-compatible with earlier models—so you don’t have to start from scratch to take advantage of better outdoor coverage.

[Image credit: eero]