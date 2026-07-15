Another MagSafe power bank recalled over fire and burn risk

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Flaunt

Flaunt is recalling roughly 1,400 of its MagSafe battery chargers after the lithium-ion cell inside started overheating and igniting, according to a notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The affected model, the Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger E33A, sold for about $65 directly through flauntcases.com between May 2024 and April 2025, in melon, black, lavender and white finishes.

Flaunt has logged five reports of the chargers overheating and catching fire. Two involved burns, one to a consumer's hand and one to an arm. The other four caused only property damage.

The recalled charger measures about 3 by 2 by 0.25 inches and weighs roughly 3.2 ounces, small enough that plenty of people carry it clipped to a phone case or tossed loose in a bag. "FLAUNT" is engraved on the front right edge, and the back label reads "FLAUNT" and "Model: E33A."

Anyone with one of these chargers should stop using it immediately. Flaunt is offering a full refund of the original $65 purchase price, paid out either as a check or an $80 store credit. To claim it, register the charger at flauntcases.com/pages/recall and upload two photos: one showing the front with "Recalled," your initials, and the date written on it in permanent marker, and a second showing the model number on the back.

Disposal takes an extra step because lithium-ion batteries can't go in the trash or a curbside bin even after a recall. That's because a damaged cell can still ignite inside a garbage truck or sorting facility. Flaunt says it will email registered customers disposal instructions, and most municipal household hazardous waste centers will accept a recalled battery or device if you call ahead to confirm.

I have flagged this kind of failure before: Anker recalled six charger models in 2025 after finding that cells from a single battery vendor were prone to overheating and melting their casings. Portable chargers earn their keep, but only when the battery inside them is one you can trust. If you're not sure whether a charger you own has ever been part of a recall, its model number, usually printed on the back or side, is the fastest way to check.