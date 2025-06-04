This Clever Travel Adapter Has a Built-in Global 4G Hotspot

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever packed for a trip abroad, you’ve probably juggled at least three things: a plug adapter, a charger, and a mobile hotspot – or just hoped for reliable hotel WiFi. GlocalMe’s RoamPlug attempts to streamline the experience by combining all three into a single device. It’s a 70W multi-port GaN-based charger, a universal travel adapter, and a 4G hotspot wrapped into one compact package. I’ve been testing it out, and here’s my take.

At its core, the RoamPlug is a travel charger with built-in plug adapters for over 150 countries, including the US, UK, EU, and Australia. It features three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, with a total power output of 70W and a maximum single-port output of 65W – enough to charge a laptop or multiple mobile devices simultaneously.

Where the RoamPlug sets itself apart from traditional travel adapters is with its built-in 4G hotspot functionality. Using GlocalMe’s cloud SIM technology, it connects to cellular networks in over 200 countries and regions. Setup was straightforward: I downloaded the GlocalMe app, powered on the RoamPlug, and connected via WiFi. It comes with 1GB of global data valid for 90 days, which is a useful starter package for a short trip.

However, there are some limitations to consider. While the idea of a combined adapter and hotspot is appealing, the hotspot only works where you can plug-in the RoamPlug and the 4G service requires a separate data plan through GlocalMe. Data packages are available by region, ranging from 7 days to a full year, with varying size blocks of 4G data (throughput slows down to a painful 256kbps after you use up your data allotment). Depending on your data needs and trip duration, these plans may or may not be competitive with your carrier’s international roaming rates. For users who already have affordable roaming or a local SIM option, relying on your smartphone’s hotspot may be a simpler and cheaper solution.

Performance-wise, 4G speeds are modest, especially in the U.S., where I typically saw speeds around 10Mbps. That’s far from fast, but still sufficient for common travel tasks like web browsing, email, or even streaming video. In fact, I was able to stream Netflix on two devices simultaneously without issue, which should meet most travelers’ needs. You can expect faster 4G speeds in most major EU and Asian countries.

Ultimately, the RoamPlug offers a convenient all-in-one option for frequent travelers who want to simplify their tech kit. It's not the fastest hotspot or the cheapest option for data, but for someone looking to reduce clutter and carry one versatile device instead of three, it delivers.

The GlocalMe RoamPlug costs $99.99 and is available on GlocalMe’s website and on Amazon (on sale for $79.99 as of time of publication).

