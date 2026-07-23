Google adds a selfie video option to sign back into your account

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Screenshot via Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious

Forgetting your password is annoying; losing your phone while also being locked out of your Google account is a nightmare. Google is rolling out a new sign-in option that lets you get back into your account with a quick selfie video instead of a password, a text code, or a trusted device.

Setting it up takes just a minute. You look at your device's camera and follow a few on-screen prompts to turn your head and capture your face from different angles. That recording becomes your reference video. Later, if you're locked out or signing in from an unfamiliar device, you take a new selfie video, which Google compares to your saved one to confirm it's really you.

Handing over a video of your face to sign into anything understandably raises some privacy concerns. Google says the video itself is recorded and stored only with your consent, and you can delete it anytime. It's encrypted at rest, so it stays "securely stored even when it's not being used," and it's not used for anything beyond signing in unless you choose to share it elsewhere.

Deepfakes are the other obvious concern with any face-based verification system. Google says the system requires you to complete simple movements to demonstrate that the recording is live and uses multiple security checks to help detect fake photos, videos, and other impersonation attempts.

Video selfies aren't new to identity verification. ID.me already uses them for the IRS and other government agencies, usually paired with a government-issued ID for a one-time check. Google's take is different: instead of a single verification moment, it's an ongoing backup you set up once and can lean on anytime you're locked out.

Selfie video joins a growing list of password alternatives from Google, including passkeys and recovery contacts, all aimed at getting you back into your account without needing a specific device in hand. Not every account is eligible yet, so check yours and set one up at g.co/signin-selfie before you actually need it.

Read next: How to set up your Google account recovery contact