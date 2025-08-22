Pixel Watch 4: Smarter, Safer, and Finally a True Apple Rival

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google’s Pixel Watch has always felt like it was playing catch-up to the Apple Watch. With the Pixel Watch 4, that dynamic finally changes. This is the first Pixel Watch that doesn’t just keep pace with Apple – in some ways, it surpasses it. And I say this as a long-term Apple Watch owner.

The big leap forward is satellite SOS communication. Google is the first to bring this capability to a smartwatch, and it works even when you’re completely off the grid. For anyone who likes to leave their phone behind to exercise or hike in the woods where cell service might be spotty, this feature alone could, literally, be a lifesaver.

A More Refined Watch

The Pixel Watch 4 comes in two sizes – 41mm and 45mm – with slimmer bezels and a new Actua 360 domed display that’s brighter than the Watch 3 (up to 3,000 nits from 2,000 nits) and easier to read in direct sunlight. Google also finally addressed repairability: both the battery and display are replaceable, something that’s been missing from past models. The design sticks with Google’s rounded aesthetic but has 10% more screen real estate than the Watch 3, thanks to its curved display.

Battery life has been extended to 30 hours on the 41mm and 40 hours on the 45mm, with Battery Saver stretching that to two or three days depending on the model. Charging is faster too – you can hit 50% in just 15 minutes.

AI on Your Wrist

The other big story here is AI. With the Pixel Watch 4, Gemini is now integrated right into the watch. You can raise your wrist and start talking, no buttons required. It can handle quick answers, smart replies, or even pull details from your Gmail or Calendar. After years of using Google’s smartwatches and comparing them to what Apple has done with Siri on the Apple Watch, this is the first time Google has pulled ahead.

And Google isn’t just using AI for productivity. The company is introducing a personal AI health coach that provides proactive fitness and sleep coaching, tailored to your body’s data. It’s rolling out as a preview in October for Fitbit and Pixel Watch owners in the U.S. and will likely end up as part of the premium subscription offering.

Read more: Gemini AI Is Coming to Google Home – and It’s About Time

Fitness and Safety

Google continues to lean on Fitbit’s expertise with advanced heart rate tracking, ECG, stress management, and over 40 workout modes. GPS is now dual-frequency for more accurate route tracking, and cyclists get real-time streaming of stats to their phone mounted on handlebars. There’s also improved sleep tracking with more accurate breakdowns of sleep stages.

On the safety side, in addition to the new satellite SOS, the Pixel Watch 4 includes loss of pulse detection (a feature that debuted on the Watch 3), fall detection, car crash detection, and Safety Check. Together, these tools make it one of the most comprehensive safety-focused wearables you can buy.

Price and Availability

The Pixel Watch 4 is available for preorder now on Amazon and will ship on October 9. Pricing remains the same as last year: $349 (41mm Wi-Fi), $449 (41mm LTE), $399 (45mm Wi-Fi), and $499 (45mm LTE).

Read next: Pixel 10: Big AI Leap and Magnetic Charging Upgrade

[Image credit: Google]