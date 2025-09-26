Google Search Live Brings AI Answers Into the Real World

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Google is taking search into new territory with the launch of Search Live, a tool that combines AI-driven conversations with your phone’s camera. When you tap the new Live icon under the search bar, you can ask questions out loud while sharing your camera feed with the app. Search will “see” what your camera sees and provide real-time verbal answers, complete with web links so you can dig deeper. It’s an evolution of Google Lens, but instead of snapping a still photo, you can have a back-and-forth conversation about whatever’s in front of you.

The feature is now live in the U.S. for anyone using the Google app on Android or iOS – no Labs opt-in required.

Google highlights scenarios like troubleshooting electronics, exploring neighborhoods while traveling, helping kids with science projects, or even deciding which board game to play on vacation. But I’ve already found it useful in one of the most ordinary – and commonly frustrating – places: the wine aisle.

Instead of the usual three steps – typing in the information from a wine label, scrolling through the search results, and reading a bunch of pages – I simply pointed my phone at a bottle and said, “Tell me about this wine.” In one step, I got tasting notes and background on the winery, plus I could interrupt with follow-ups like, “What do professional reviewers think?” and “What’s the typical price?” Search provides verbal responses and the sources used were clearly listed below the camera feed, so I could tap through to verify the details. It saved me time and effort, and felt a lot closer to how I ask questions in real life.

One drawback: using Search Live in public can feel awkward. Speaking into your phone while it talks back is fine if you’re alone, but I definitely felt self-conscious testing it in a quiet store. If you try it out in public, do everyone a favor and use headphones.

Read more: Google Challenges Copilot with AI Search App for Windows

Search Live doesn’t replace traditional search – sometimes typing is still faster and more discreet – but for real-world moments when context matters, it’s genuinely helpful. I can see myself using it again while shopping, traveling, or tinkering with gadgets at home.

Search Live is now available in English across the U.S. on the Google app for Android and iOS. Just update your app and tap the new Live icon under the search bar.

[Image credit:screenshot via Techlicious, phone mockup via Canva]