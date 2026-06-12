How to watch the 2026 World Cup without cable

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off yesterday and runs through July 19, with 104 matches across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It’s the largest tournament in the event’s history and the first World Cup held in North America since 1994.

Every match airs in English on either Fox or Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Since Fox is a broadcast network, you can watch those games for free with an antenna. For matches on FS1, you’ll need a paid streaming service. Here are your options.

Watch Fox games free with an over-the-air antenna

Every match airing on Fox is free with a standard over-the-air antenna. There’s no subscription and no account required. If you don’t already own one, a basic indoor antenna costs less than $30 and works well in many markets.

Most TVs have an HD digital TV receiver built in. However, you can pull in a much higher-quality 4K HDR signal using a NextGen TV receiver. NextGen TV is a new broadcast standard (ATSC 3.0) that provides a beautiful picture – better than cable, better than streaming – with less interference from buildings and other obstacles than standard TV signals. NextGen/ATSC 3.0 currently broadcasts in more than 80 markets, covering 75 percent of U.S. households. NextGen receivers offer a variety of options and come in at a range of price points. Consult our guide to the best NextGen TV receivers to find the one that is right for your household.

Watch Fox and FS1 games with a streaming service

YouTube TV, Fubo, and Hulu + Live TV all carry Fox and FS1, so any of them will cover every match in the tournament. If you don’t already subscribe to one of these live TV streaming services, you have two lower-cost options.

Fox One, Fox’s standalone streaming service, costs $19.99 per month and includes FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox News, and your local Fox station. The app is available on most smart TVs and streaming devices, as well as iOS and Android.

Sling Select also costs $19.99 per month and includes FS1 nationwide, along with Fox in select major markets. If you’re considering Sling Select, enter your ZIP code on Sling.com first to make sure your local Fox affiliate is included.

Find the World Cup schedule

You can find the complete schedule at FIFA.com and on Fox’s World Cup Hub, including whether each match airs on Fox or FS1. Group-stage play runs through late June, the knockout rounds begin in early July, and the final is at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19.

[Image credit: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious generated by ChatGPT]