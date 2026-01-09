Klipsch’s ProMedia Lumina Speakers: A Stylish, Serious Audio Upgrade

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

To help celebrate its 80th anniversary, Klipsch is doing something big in the world of desktop audio. The company recently announced its new ProMedia Lumina speakers.

Available for $379, the ProMedia Lumina is a 2.1-channel system comprising a pair of speakers and a subwoofer that brings Klipsch's renowned horn speaker design into the mix. Klipsch has also updated the controls, software, and design, which offer a stately look and customizable lighting. The speakers are designed to serve a wide swath of consumers, including gamers, content creators, and casual listeners.

Klipsch has put together a clean-looking pair of speakers. The enclosures have a carbon wood-grain finish that won't take away from your desk's aesthetics. That's especially true since each speaker has built-in customizable RGB lighting with five ambient light modes, including Rainbow, Breathe, and Aurora. If you use the Klipsch Connect Plus app, you can access even more lighting effects. If anything, the speakers will enhance the vibe rather than distract from it.

At 9.75 x 6 5 x 4 inches, the mid-sized speakers shouldn't take up too much space. However, the woofer, measuring 14 x 6 x 13.8 inches, would best be stashed somewhere under the desk. Besides, you don't want to have all that bass front and center. Unless you do – then by all means, have at it.

Klipsch is walking the audio tightrope here. On one hand, it wants to keep things affordable and target a large audience. On the other hand, it wants to deliver good audio. The solution was found in the two-way satellite speakers with the company’s MicroTractrix horn technology, a version of Klipsch’s Tractrix horn technology designed for small speakers. The Lumina consists of two drivers – a 1-inch tweeter for the highs and a 3-inch mid-range driver. Combined with the wider horn design, they have the potential to produce high-clarity sound with very low distortion, whether you're gaming, editing audio, or just listening to music.

The speakers feature USB-C and 3.5mm auxiliary jack wired inputs. You can also connect using Bluetooth 5.3 (or earlier).

As far as software, there are two points of entry. The Klipsch Connect Plus smartphone app serves as a virtual remote control, giving you access to music presets, virtual surround sound, an equalizer, and a spatial audio mode. Klipsch recently launched the app for Windows PC. Unfortunately, Mac users will have to use the smartphone app.

All in all, the Klipsch ProMedia Lumina system ($379) promises to be a great addition to an office setup – attractive and designed to handle professional sound editing and content creation, as well as gaming and regular multimedia listening. Of course, we'll have to hear for ourselves to see if it lives up to the hype.

