Lenovo’s Foldable Gaming Handheld Doubles as a Laptop

Gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Lenovo's Legion Go have become incredibly popular over the last few years. They're basically small, portable PCs with built-in controllers and screens that let you play full PC games on the go. Lenovo's latest concept takes that idea further by making the screen foldable and doubling up as a proper laptop.

The Legion Go Fold Concept, unveiled at MWC 2026, has a POLED display that unfolds from 7.7 inches to 11.6 inches. The controllers detach just like on the Legion Go, but the foldable screen lets you pair it with an included wireless keyboard and touchpad to use it as a laptop. It runs an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 32GB of RAM and a 48Whr battery, so there's real PC hardware in here, not smartphone-tier internals.

Four modes for work and play

The concept is a proper convertible computer with four distinct modes. Standard Handheld Mode uses the 7.7-inch display with controllers attached for gaming if you need the regular-sized handheld experience. Vertical Split-Screen Mode unfolds the screen upward so you can game on one half while streaming or watching a video on the other. Horizon Full Screen Mode flips the display 90 degrees and reattaches the controllers for gaming on the full 11.6-inch screen. And Expanded Desktop Mode pairs the unfolded display with the wireless keyboard and touchpad, turning the whole thing into a clamshell laptop for browsing, streaming, or getting work done.

The right controller also has a small built-in screen that works as a touchpad, a display for performance metrics, and a customizable hotkey. It can also be used as a vertical mouse, similar to the Legion Go Gen 2. All in all, Lenovo has built this thing with a ton of versatility.

There are plenty of great gaming handhelds out there, but the Legion Go Fold Concept is interesting because it doesn't ask you to pick between a gaming device and a work device when you're packing for a trip. You’ll skip both the bulk and the dilemma. The Expanded Desktop Mode with its wireless keyboard makes it a functional laptop you can pack on a trip. You don’t have to face the awkward setup that you would usually need if you wanted to use a gaming handheld as a computer for work. I find this implementation more exciting than the foldable display laptop that Lenovo debuted a few years ago.

I’ve used the Oppo Find N3 foldable phone with the GameSir Galileo G8 controller, and can vouch for the fact that gaming on a foldable with a controller is a great experience. That was with mobile hardware, though. With actual PC-grade components, the experience should be much better.

Portable gaming hardware has gotten capable enough, and foldable displays have gotten reliable enough that combining the two just makes sense. I’m looking forward to Lenovo turning this one into something you can actually buy, although I don’t expect the price tag to be very easy on our wallets when it happens.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]