Lenovo’s Yoga Tab Turns Tablet Into AI Sketchpad

With the new Yoga Tab, Lenovo has created the ultimate digital sketchpad for creatives on the go. At IFA 2025, the company unveiled the tablet as its most premium entry in the lineup, and it’s easy to see why. The 11.1-inch display isn’t just sharp – with 3.2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness – it’s built to make sketches, designs, and photos pop whether you’re inside or working outdoors. Paired with the new Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, which delivers haptic feedback and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, the Yoga Tab feels less like a piece of glass and more like a true canvas.

What really sets this device apart is how deeply Lenovo has woven AI into the experience. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with a dedicated NPU, the Yoga Tab runs hybrid AI tools right on the device. Features like AI SuperRes can upscale images in real time, while Smart Capture and Sketch-to-Image turn doodles into finished artwork. The bundled 2-in-1 keyboard includes a Smart AI Input key that anticipates your next action – I haven’t tried it yet, but if it works as promised, this could be one of those rare features that actually makes writing and working faster instead of adding friction. There’s also Lenovo AI Live Transcript for voice-to-text with instant summaries, plus Google’s Gemini AI and Circle to Search built in. Together, the tablet feels less like a passive device and more like a creative assistant.

Battery life is rated for up to 12 hours of video streaming on its 8,860 mAh cell, and a quick charge feature promises 0 to 70% in about half an hour. The tablet’s quad-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos rounds out the multimedia package, and at just about a pound, it’s light enough to slip into a bag without a second thought. Lenovo is also preloading Adobe Creative Suite and Perplexity Pro for a ready-to-go creative toolkit.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab will be available later this month, with prices beginning at $549.99. It comes in Luna Grey and Seashell finishes.

