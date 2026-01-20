This Lenovo Laptop Rotates to Keep Its Screen Facing You

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At IFA 2024, Lenovo showed off a concept laptop called the Auto Twist, which used AI and a motorized hinge to rotate its display so it stayed facing you as you moved around. I tried the voice controls and tracking features on the show floor. While the noisy environment made it hard to judge everything, the concept clearly worked and stuck with me. Now, less than two years later, it’s a real product heading to market as the ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist.

The Auto Twist centers on a swiveling 14-inch OLED touchscreen mounted on a motorized dual-rotation hinge. Using its built-in 10MP camera and AI face tracking, the screen automatically rotates to follow your face as you move around your desk or room. It’s perfect for people who don’t sit perfectly still during calls, demos, or presentations – which, let’s be honest, is most of us.

Seeing it again at Lenovo’s CES 2026 showcase confirmed the idea works in practice. As I stepped to the side, the screen smoothly followed my movement. The display can rotate 90 degrees to the right and 180 degrees to the left, making it easy to share slides or spreadsheets with someone sitting next to you or across a table.

The laptop understands short voice commands, starting with “Hey Tiko.” Hands-free, you can open or close the lid or switch between laptop and tablet modes, among other tasks.

The 14-inch 2.8K OLED display runs at 120Hz with 500 nits of brightness, which is plenty for indoor work. Four speakers support Dolby Atmos and rotate with the screen so audio stays front-facing – a small but important detail for video calls. A large 75Wh battery should support a full workday, though Lenovo hasn’t shared specific battery life figures yet.

Lenovo positions the Auto Twist as a lightweight productivity laptop. It runs on Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with integrated graphics, up to 32GB of memory, and up to 2TB of storage – more than enough for everyday work, presentations, and multitasking. At just over three pounds and measuring 12.32 x 9.17 x 0.94 inches, it’s designed to be portable without feeling compromised.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist will be available in June 2026, starting at $1,649.

