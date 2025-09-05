We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At IFA 2025, Lenovo pulled the wraps off the ThinkPad VertiFlex, a proof-of-concept laptop that reimagines what a vertical display could be. Unlike Lenovo’s rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 – which magically unrolls its display upward like a scroll – the VertiFlex keeps things grounded with a rotating 14-inch panel that can switch from a traditional horizontal orientation to a full vertical layout.

I’ve always thought vertical laptops were a cool idea, but I never saw them breaking into the mainstream. The rollable ThinkBook, set to ship later this year, is impressive, but it feels more like a tech demo than a product that people would actually buy. The VertiFlex, on the other hand, feels like something that could genuinely work in everyday life. A rotating hinge is simpler, more reliable, and far more practical than building in complex motors and expanding screens.

In vertical mode, Lenovo says you get about 45% more usable screen space for things like coding, scrolling through long documents, or reviewing spreadsheets. I can see the appeal. When I’m working on a story or sifting through research, I’d rather see more lines of text at once than constantly scroll. And for anyone hooked on TikTok, Instagram Reels, or even YouTube Shorts, a laptop that natively supports vertical video playback suddenly makes a lot of sense.

The VertiFlex is just a concept, so Lenovo hasn’t committed to bringing it to market. Still, the fact that it’s built around a standard 14-inch display and weighs in at just over three pounds suggests it could be more affordable and accessible than exotic rollable or dual-screen designs. If Lenovo pushes forward, this technology could find its way into the hands of more than just early adopters willing to pay premium prices for flashy tech.

