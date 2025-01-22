Lenovo ThinkBook Rollable Laptop is More than a Gimmick, it’s a Gimmie

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable Laptop, unveiled at CES 2025, offers a completely new perspective on portable computing with its innovative rollable display. With the press of a button or a simple hand gesture, the display expands vertically from 14 inches to 16.7 inches, providing nearly 50% more screen space.

At CES 2025, I got hands-on time with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable Laptop and found the display adjustment between its two sizes to be quick and fluid. The additional screen space felt intuitive and valuable, especially for tasks requiring extended vertical real estate, such as reading long documents, analyzing spreadsheets, or even browsing the web. As I noted in my CES 2025 awards pick, Lenovo has created a laptop that "goes well beyond gimmick to 'gimmie!'"

And fortunately, the rollable tech doesn't add much as far as weight or thickness. The laptop is only 0.78 inches thick and weighs 3.73 lb.

Performance and Connectivity

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable Laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, with configurations available up to the Intel Core Ultra 7 (series 2). Equipped with Intel Arc Xe2 graphics and a 120Hz OLED display, it delivers vibrant visuals with 400 nits brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy.

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Intel Wi-Fi 7. The laptop also features a 5MP camera for high-quality video calls and an edge-to-edge keyboard. Its 66Wh battery should provide sufficient power for extended use.

Pricing and Availability

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable Laptop is expected to be available in Q1 2025, starting at $3,499. For more information, visit Lenovo’s official website.

[Image credit: Techlicious]