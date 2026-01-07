Lenovo's New Featherweight Laptop Promises Heavyweight Performance

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I was briefly taken aback by how light the Lenovo's new 14-inch laptop felt in my hand. If I hadn't turned it on myself, I would have thought it was a hollow mockup.

The Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition owes much of its mere 2.2-pound weight to a magnesium alloy chassis. But Lenovo also tinkered with the laptop's fans and heat pipes, Force Pad (touchpad), and display, reducing their mass without sacrificing build integrity – based on my hands-on experience.

But the best thing about the Slim 7i's design is how it feels. The laptop has a matte finish that feels simultaneously silky and just a tiny bit rough. I kept running my fingers over the lid for the texture, all without leaving any unsightly fingerprints or smudges.

Another stunning feature on the Slim 7i is its 14-inch, 2.8K-resolution OLED display. Due to its color vibrancy, deep contrasts, and sharp details, I'm a perennial fan of an OLED screen. The Slim 7i's display is rated for 1100 nits brightness, meaning you should be able to see it in direct sunlight. However, glossy OLED screens (like this one) tend to suffer from tremendous glare, so I'll believe that when I see it. VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification tells us that the screen can deliver actual contrast and not an amorphous blob of blackish gray that occurs in darker scenes on some screens. I didn't get to watch any media on the Slim 7i, but if the laptop's home screen is any indication, I can see myself binging dark-toned shows IT: Welcome to Derry or Hazbin Hotel, after finishing work.

But the Slim 7i has more going for it than its barely there weight and lovely OLED panel. The laptop has spec configurations that include up to Intel's next-gen Core Ultra X9 Panther Lake processors. Combine that with a powerful integrated Intel Arc GPU, and you have a waifish system that packs a serious performance punch. The laptop is well suited for people with heavy productivity, multitasking, and AI workloads.

Ultimately, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i has all the makings of a productivity powerhouse beneath its lightweight frame. It launches in the second quarter of 2026, with a starting price of $1,499.

[Image credit: Lenovo]