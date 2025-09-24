Logitech’s Solar Keyboard Never Needs Charging

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’ve ever sat down to work only to realize your wireless keyboard is dead, Logitech’s new Signature Slim Solar+ K980 aims to make that problem disappear for good. Instead of plugging in yet another device, this full-size wireless keyboard draws power from any light – sunlight or artificial light – so it stays charged and ready whenever you are.

At the heart of the K980 is Logi LightCharge, a proprietary system that uses a slim solar strip to convert light into power. And we’re not talking about “put it in the window” solar. This keyboard takes energy from overhead lamps and ambient room lighting, storing enough to keep typing even in complete darkness for up to four months once fully charged.

The appeal is its “set it and forget it” approach. A typical day in a well-lit office provides enough exposure to keep the keyboard topped off, and Logitech estimates it takes about eight hours to recharge fully. I do wish Logitech had included a wired fallback option for emergencies, but the company seems confident it isn’t needed. The replaceable battery is designed to last up to 10 years, and when the time comes, parts will be available through iFixit for easy repair.

Beyond the solar tech, the K980 leans into productivity with deep customization options that make it feel more personal than a standard keyboard. Through Logitech’s Options+ app, you can remap keys and assign Smart Actions, as you can do with its other keyboards, but the standout addition is the new AI Launch key. It defaults to Microsoft Copilot or Gemini, depending on whether you’re using Windows or Chrome OS, but it can also be configured to open ChatGPT, Perplexity, or any other AI tool, making it easy to integrate generative AI into your daily workflow.

While the solar charging is the star here, the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 is also a thoughtfully designed keyboard. The full-size layout includes a number pad, directional keys, and a full row of function keys, so you’re not sacrificing usability for a sleeker profile. The scissor-switch keys deliver a light, responsive feel, though users who prefer the deeper travel and more pronounced feedback of mechanical switches may miss that here.

Overall, I found the low-profile design helps reduce fatigue over the course of a workday, especially when using the Logi Options+ app to customize the F-keys and create shortcuts. And like many Logitech keyboards, this one can pair with up to three devices via Bluetooth and switch between them with a single button press.

At $99.99, it’s priced competitively with other premium wireless keyboards, with the added peace of mind that you’ll never sit down to work and find a dead keyboard. The Signature Slim Solar+ is available now on Logitech’s site and Amazon, in both a Universal multi-OS version and a macOS model.

[Image credit:Andrea Smith/Techlicious]