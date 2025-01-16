Never Drop or Lose Your Mouse Again with ESR’s HaloLock MagMouse

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’re like me, your laptop and mouse follow you everywhere – from your home office to the dining table, the couch, or wherever inspiration strikes. The problem? Keeping track of the mouse without dropping or losing it during those transitions. That’s where the ESR HaloLock MagMouse Wireless Mouse offers a clever solution.

This mouse attaches magnetically to your laptop or tablet when not in use, ensuring it stays securely in place no matter where you’re headed. With a magnetic strength of 700 grams, the 77-gram mouse stays firmly attached to a slim magnetic base that adheres to your laptop or tablet with 3M adhesive. The base itself is just 4.8mm thick, so it’s hardly noticeable when the mouse isn’t attached.

The MagMouse’s 500 mAh battery charges quickly and efficiently. A one-minute charge provides four hours of use, and a full charge takes just 45 minutes, offering up to 160 hours of battery life.

The MagMouse is one of the only mice on the market with a built-in USB-C charging cable, eliminating the need to carry an extra cable. This is great for emergency charging. However, the cable is too short for use while plugged in, so you’ll want to plan ahead for a full charge.

From a connectivity perspective, the MagMouse supports a single Bluetooth 5.0 connection and a 2.4 GHz connection via a dongle, making it ideal for gaming or other applications requiring low-latency performance. However, it would benefit from the ability to support multiple Bluetooth connections, especially since it’s compatible with all major operating systems, including Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

From my hands-on experience at CES 2025, the ergonomic design feels comfortable enough for extended use. Also, the mouse offers six DPI settings, ranging from 800 to 4800, so you can adjust the sensitivity to suit your needs.

The ESR HaloLock MagMouse will be available starting March 20, 2025. Pricing details haven’t been announced yet.

[Image credit: Techlicious]