Tech Made Simple

Hot TopicsAI Chatbots 101 | Best Open Ear Headphones | The Best VPNs | Charge Your Android Phone Faster

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

author photo

Click, Paste, Infected: How a Fake CAPTCHA Hijacks Your PC

by Suzanne Kantra on May 28, 2025

We warned you about fake CAPTCHAs last fall, and now the threat has evolved. What started as a clever Windows-targeted malware trap has turned into a full-blown, cross-platform scam operation that’s tricking millions of people into installing malware on their own devices.

Cybercriminals are exploiting our familiarity with CAPTCHAs – those little checkboxes or image puzzles we’ve all clicked without a second thought. In these scams, a fake CAPTCHA appears on a compromised or spoofed website, prompting you to "verify" you're human. But instead of stopping bots, the page guides you through a series of deceptive steps that end with malware being installed on your system, by you.

Screenshot of fake Captcha on a laptop

When we first investigated this last year, we tested one of these pages using a URL flagged by security journalist Brian Krebs. It looked disturbingly real. After clicking through the fake CAPTCHA, I was prompted to hit Windows+R, paste a command, and press Enter. That launched a PowerShell script that downloaded Lumma Stealer, a nasty piece of malware that targets crypto wallets, saved passwords, financial data, and even email and messaging accounts. The whole process felt smooth and almost routine, which is exactly why it works.


In Partnership with Surfshark

The Q1/2025 Gen Threat Report confirms that this attack pattern hasn’t just persisted – it’s gotten worse. More than 4 million people were protected from “Scam-Yourself Attacks” like FakeCaptcha last quarter alone. And this time, it’s not just Windows users being targeted. New versions now affect macOS, using fake verification steps to install AMOS (Atomic Stealer), a cross-platform info-stealer. One version even hides malware in an MP3 file, with JavaScript embedded and executed via a legitimate system tool. It’s clever, and it's working.

What’s truly dangerous about these scams is that they don’t feel like malware. They feel like a normal interaction. You’re never asked to download a file with a sketchy name – you’re asked to do something that feels routine. That’s the trick. These scams succeed not because they’re technically sophisticated, but because they hijack habits we’ve learned to trust.

Read more: How AI Crypto Influencers on YouTube Are Stealing Real Money

If a CAPTCHA ever asks you to run a command, download a file, or perform steps beyond clicking boxes or selecting images, don’t do it. Close the page and walk away. And if you haven’t already, make sure you’re running robust, up-to-date antimalware software. In our own testing, Bitdefender, which we use and recommend Bitdefender caught Lumma Stealer before it could fully execute. It’s a stark reminder of how important that safety net really is.

[Image credit: Screenshot via Techlicious, mockup of laptop via Canva]

Topics

News, Computers and Software, Internet & Networking, Computer Safety & Support, Blog


Discussion loading

Our Latest Reviews

New Articles on Techlicious

Home | About | Meet the Team | Contact Us
Media Kit | Newsletter Sponsorships | Licensing & Permissions
Accessibility Statement
Terms of Use | Privacy & Cookie Policy

Techlicious participates in affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, which provide a small commission from some, but not all, of the "click-thru to buy" links contained in our articles. These click-thru links are determined after the article has been written, based on price and product availability — the commissions do not impact our choice of recommended product, nor the price you pay. When you use these links, you help support our ongoing editorial mission to provide you with the best product recommendations.

© Techlicious LLC.