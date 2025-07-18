Lost in Textlation: The Most Misunderstood Acronyms of 2025

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Texting has its own language – sometimes literally. While most of us have a handle on the basics like “LOL” and “IDK,” a new study from language learning platform Preply reveals that even the most seasoned texters are regularly stumped by today’s shorthand. And I’ll be honest: while I was familiar with some of these acronyms, there were many on the list that I didn’t recognize.

Preply surveyed more than 1,800 U.S. residents to find out which texting acronyms Americans understand the least, and which ones drive people up the wall. The most baffling term? EMBM, which stands for “early morning business meeting.” Only 3.8% of people knew what it meant. AYOR (“at your own risk”) and RLRT (“real life retweet”) weren’t far behind. If those look like gibberish to you, you’re not alone.

In addition to EMBM, AYOR and RLRT, I've listed 10 others in the study's list of most misunderstood acronyms. How many do you recognize? The answer key is at the end of the article.

WTPA

KPC

FAWC

4AO

NAGI

ADIH

BBBG

GMTA

HIFW

TNTL

Interestingly, the study found that millennials, not Gen Z, had the highest overall understanding of internet acronyms, beating the younger generation by 1.5%. That said, Gen Z was the most confident in their ability to decode the lingo, even if they weren’t always right. Meanwhile, 1 in 9 Americans admitted to using acronyms they didn’t actually understand. (I suspect that number is even higher in practice.)

Some acronyms don’t just confuse people – they annoy them. LMAO (“laughing my a** off”) took the top spot as the most disliked term, followed by GRATZ (“congratulations”) and IANAL (“I am not a lawyer”). Unsurprisingly, Boomers were most likely to be put off by acronyms with swear words. But it wasn’t all negative: the least annoying acronym was TIL (“today I learned”), which you’ll find in online forums, especially Reddit threads.

Speaking of Reddit, that platform was called out as the most confusing when it comes to acronym usage, with 1 in 4 Americans finding it difficult to decipher. X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok followed close behind. It makes sense; when space is limited and speed is everything, abbreviations become second nature. But that doesn’t mean everyone is fluent.

How many of the acronyms did you get right?

WTPA – Where the party at?

KPC – Keeping parents clueless

FAWC – For anyone who cares

4AO – For adults only

NAGI – Not a good idea

ADIH – Another day in hell

BBBG – Bye-bye be good

GMTA – Great minds think alike

HIFW – How I feel when

TNTL – Trying not to laugh

Digital slang evolves quickly, and nobody – no matter how tech-savvy – is immune to feeling a little out of the loop. So if you're using an acronym you’re not 100% sure about? Maybe don’t.

