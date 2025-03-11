New Google Feature Warns of Scammers Mid-Call or Text

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

Scammers have become increasingly sophisticated, making it difficult for people to identify a fraudulent call or text before it’s too late. Recognizing this, Google is rolling out a new Scam Detection feature for its Phone and Messages apps, aiming to alert people in real-time if they may be communicating with a scammer. Initially available for Pixel 9 users in the U.S. and those enrolled in the Phone by Google beta program using Pixel 6 and newer devices, this feature represents what could be a significant step forward in scam prevention.

The Scam Detection feature is rolling out now and is showing up on my Pixel 9 devices, but it isn't turned on by default. To activate it on your phone, go to your call app settings and look for the Scam Detection option (currently has a little "Beta" next to it to remind you Google may still be working out the kinks), then toggle it on.

Scam Detection for calls operates on-device, leveraging Google's machine learning models to analyze the patterns and language commonly used by scammers. It’s only available for Pixel 9 devices and is powered by the new Gemini Nano on-device system. When a call is flagged as potentially fraudulent, the feature alerts you with a notification, sound, and vibration. During the call, an audible beep lets all parties know that Scam Detection is active.

I’m sure it will be weird the first time Google interjects mid-conversation with a warning that the person you’re speaking to might be a scammer. However, given how adept scammers have become, a subtle heads-up could prevent people from falling for increasingly convincing schemes.

I tried to get the warning to activate by faking some pretty obvious scam calls with my work colleague on one our test devices. But despite our best efforts – Microsoft technical support! Extended car warranty! – we couldn't get the scam warning to trigger. Whether this means the feature isn't working perfectly or it's smart enough to recognize that we're not real scammers, I don't know.

For texts, Google’s Scam Detection is available to Pixel 9 devices and beta testers with Pixel 6 and newer. As anyone who has received a scam message can attest, it’s often not the first text that raises red flags but rather the responses that follow. Google's strategy is to analyze your exchanges before flagging a potential scam, since scammers often don't reveal themselves in the first message.

The rollout of Scam Detection couldn’t come at a better time. Over the past year, the rise in AI-driven scams – where artificial voices and language models are used to impersonate trusted contacts – has made it harder for people to identify fraud. For those of us who are frequently the go-to tech support for family and friends, this feature could be a godsend. I often receive messages from my mother-in-law, unsure if a text she received is a scam. Having another line of defense would be reassuring, especially when I’m not available to help.

It’s worth noting that Scam Detection isn’t foolproof. Scammers are constantly evolving their tactics, and Google admits that the feature won’t catch every scam call or text. Additionally, it’s currently limited to U.S. users with a SIM card and only those using the latest Pixel 9 devices or enrolled in the beta program for older models.

Hopefully, this feature will expand to all users of Google’s its Phone and Messages apps – not just those with Pixel devices. The more people who have access to real-time scam warnings, the harder it will be for scammers to find new victims.

