Nomad’s New USB-C Cable Solves an Apple Watch Charging Problem

Apple's switch from Lightning to USB-C charging on the iPhone 15 (and later) and iPad lineup finally freed me from having to pack and carry multiple charging cables, but there's still one stubborn holdout: the Apple Watch charger. While I've happily consolidated most of my charging needs into a single USB-C cable that works with my iPhone, iPad, laptop, and even my Android devices, that magnetic puck for the Apple Watch remains an extra accessory that you just can’t leave behind…until now.

Nomad's new Universal Cable for Apple Watch is a 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C charging cable with an integrated fast charge Apple Watch puck, eliminating the need for a separate charger cluttering up your bag or desk.

Nomad says the Apple-certified charger is the first of its kind on the market. "With just this one cable, you can charge all your Apple devices, and you can even charge your AirPods and your Apple Watch from your iPhone, all at the same time. It's truly mind-boggling how much this one cable can do,” says Nomad CEO Noah Dentzel.

I have to agree – as someone who’s been using Nomad’s charging cables for years, I can vouch for their durability. That double-braided Kevlar exterior is no joke: it's never frayed by the metal connectors. This new cable takes all that up a notch by delivering 100W of power over USB-C while supporting fast charging for newer Apple Watch models. The coolest part? You can even charge your Apple Watch directly from your iPhone or laptop’s stored power when you're nowhere near an outlet.

Of course, the downside to this durable, multi-functional device that saves space and reduces clutter is the steep $100 price tag. For that same $100, you could buy a few different chargers from well-known brands such as Anker, Belkin, and ESR, and an Apple Watch charging puck, or you could simply stick with the bedside Aukey 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station at home.

However, if you’re tired of constantly juggling devices and charging cables while traveling or at work, and you're willing to pay a premium for the convenience, the Nomad Universal Cable for Apple Watch ($100) might be the cable upgrade you've been waiting for. Sometimes, simplicity is worth the splurge.

