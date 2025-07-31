NordVPN Now Blocks Scam Calls on Android – No Extra Cost

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

NordVPN is one of my go-to recommendations for anyone looking to protect their online privacy, and now it’s adding another layer of security that tackles one of the most annoying threats we deal with every day: scam calls. The company just launched a Scam Call Protection feature for Android, and it’s included for free with premium subscriptions.

The feature automatically screens incoming calls to flag and block known scam numbers. It’s designed to catch calls that slip past your phone’s built-in protections and carrier-level spam filters, which frankly still let too many scams through. According to NordVPN, the feature uses a constantly updated database of malicious numbers and can also detect patterns associated with fraudulent calls, giving you an extra line of defense.

Here’s how it works: Scam Call Protection uses a cloud-based system that checks incoming calls against a continually updated database of numbers tied to fraudulent activity. If a match is found or suspicious behavior is detected – like spoofed caller IDs or unusual call patterns – the call is automatically blocked, and you’ll see an alert explaining why. All of this happens in real-time, so you’re protected before you even pick up the phone. Importantly, NordVPN says it doesn’t log your call data or share it, which aligns with its strict no-logs policy.

I’ve tested plenty of VPNs, but NordVPN consistently stands out for its reliability, speed, and broad feature set – so this addition is a very welcome one. Scam call screening might not be the first thing you think of when you hear "VPN," but it makes sense. As our digital and mobile lives merge, bundling privacy, security, and scam prevention into one subscription is convenient – and smart.

If you already use NordVPN on Android, Scam Call Protection is available now as part of the latest app update. With a starting price of $3.39 per month, you’re paying for premium service with NordVPN. So, I’m happy to see call blocking is included in the monthly subscription.

For now, Scam Call Protection is only available for U.S. customers using Android phones, but the company plans to bring the service to iPhones and more countries.

