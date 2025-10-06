The MagSafe Phone Stand That Made My Flight to Hawaii Bearable

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

I'm always on the hunt for a new piece of gear. As a fledgling content creator and frequent traveler, I found a neat little device that can actually help me out with both. It started with an Instagram ad – I never really trust those companies, but if I can find the same product on Amazon, I will usually give it a shot.

This is the Omoton 360° Rotating MagSafe Phone Stand, and it has a great number of handy functions that can help either on the road or when shooting a video. First and foremost, this is a MagSafe stand. There is no clamp to hold a non-MagSafe (or Qi2) phone. So iPhones and the Pixel 10 series of phones will both work with this stand (without the need for a case). There are hundreds, if not thousands, of cases out there that can add a MagSafe ring to any other phone, so just about any phone can work with this phone stand.

The MagSafe magnetic ring extends out from the stand with a bi-folding arm. When it's all tucked away, it neatly fits in the palm of your hand or the pocket of your backpack. Fully extended, the stand measures approximately 9 inches tall. The second part of the arm also freely rotates, so you can accommodate just about any angle you might need.

The base of the phone stand is quite versatile, too. First of all, the back of the base is magnetic, allowing you to stick this phone stand to any metal surface, such as a door or a sign. Two legs unfold from the base to form a low tripod, so the stand can be free-standing anywhere you need it to be.

Finally, the base has a strong clamp on it, and this is where it slots in for traveling. The clamp on the base is especially good for clamping onto a tray table on an airplane, even when the tray table is closed, so you can stick your phone to it and watch a movie while you fly. I used this on a recent flight to Hawaii, and it worked very well, even in the tight quarters of economy.

I've had a few phone clamps like this in the past that clamp onto the tray table, but the problem with those is they usually stick out pretty far from the seat in front of you, making the phone uncomfortably close to your face. Because the Omoton's dual arms fold out, and one rotates, you can mount your phone a comfortable viewing distance from your face.

Finally, the last bit of coolness to this gadget is the carabiner-style clip on the top that allows you to clip this phone holder to a bag or backpack without even taking up space inside the bag. I'm still new to this little device, but so far I'm very much enjoying it, and it was a key player in shooting a recent video for my YouTube channel.

Overall, this one device has the potential to replace several gadgets in my travel bag, and so far it has done a great job. You can pick up the Omoton 360° Rotating MagSafe Phone Stand for $33.99 (currently on sale for $26.99 on Amazon) and start using it on your own adventures.

