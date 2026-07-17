What OnePlus's US and European exit means for your phone

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The OnePlus 15R launched in late 2025.

Andrea Smith/Techlicious

OnePlus will no longer launch new phones, tablets, or wearables in the United States, Canada, or Europe. The company confirmed the pullout in a post on its community forums, writing, "Today, our hearts are undoubtedly heavy and mixed with emotion. As part of the proactive global strategy adjustment, OnePlus has decided to conclude new product rollouts in Europe and North America."

The exit ends more than a decade of OnePlus selling phones in markets where it built its reputation. The company launched in 2014 with the OnePlus One, sold through an invite-only system, and marketed itself as a "flagship killer" that offered high-end specs for less than Samsung or Apple charged. That positioning helped OnePlus build a loyal following among Android enthusiasts even as the company grew into a mainstream carrier-sold brand.

Current OnePlus owners don't need to do anything right away. OnePlus says in that same post that OS and security updates will continue as promised, and that warranty coverage and repair services will remain in place as well. What is changing is the software underneath. OxygenOS, the version of Android that OnePlus has built and refined since 2014, is being retired in favor of ColorOS, the Android skin made by parent company OPPO. ColorOS already powers 740 million users worldwide. OnePlus devices will move to ColorOS starting with the upcoming Android 17 update.

The two regions aren't losing OnePlus in the same way. In Europe, OPPO will take over the shelf space directly, selling its own-brand phones and increasing its investment in the region, including a new UK online store. In the US, there's no replacement brand stepping in. OPPO doesn't officially sell phones in the US at all, and the company hasn't announced plans to do so.

For now, current OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 15, remain on sale in the US and Europe. That inventory isn't expected to be restocked once it sells through, so the phones on shelves today are effectively the last new OnePlus hardware US and European buyers will be able to buy. When we reviewed the OnePlus 15, we found it to be a worthy competitor to Samsung's flagship Galaxy phones, with a powerful 7,300 mAh battery, the largest ever built into a phone sold in the US or Canada. We weren't as impressed by the OnePlus 15R, whose camera we found to be frustrating to use. But if photography isn’t a priority, the OnePlus 15R is a solid, value-focused Android phone.

One more date matters if you've used OnePlus's support forums: the North American community site will shut down entirely on August 16, 2026, taking its app and website with it. Members have been told to save any posts, photos, or troubleshooting threads they want to keep before then, since the content won't remain publicly accessible afterward. The European Community site will keep running.

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