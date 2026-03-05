RedMagic 11 Pro Brings AI Coaching and Liquid Cooling to Mobile Gaming

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you play mobile games like PUBG or Mobile Legends and want to get better, there are some gaming phones that do the job really well. RedMagic is a popular option when it comes to gaming phones, and the company's latest offering is pretty interesting. The RedMagic 11 Pro has an innovative and visible blue liquid-cooling system and built-in AI Coach that gives you real-time strategy tips and advice while you play. The coach also has a Win Rate Predictor that tracks your performance and shows your chances of winning as the match progresses.

The AI Coach idea has potential, especially for beginner gamers who are still learning the ropes. That said, RedMagic hasn't shared much about how the coach actually reads your gameplay or what kind of tips it provides, so we'll have to test it to see how it works. The AI Coach and Win Rate Predictor only work with three games right now: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Free Fire, and PUBG. There's also a Voice Control feature that lets you execute commands hands-free by setting custom keywords, and it works with all games.

I've reviewed multiple generations of RedMagic gaming phones, and they're great at what they're built for. If you're someone who mostly games on your phone, the 11 Pro packs serious hardware for the price.

What's under the hood of the RedMagic 11 Pro

The 11 Pro runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is just about the best chip you can get in an Android phone right now. That's paired up with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, depending on the model. That combination means apps will load fast, games will run smoothly, and you will be able to install quite a lot of games before you get close to running out of space. All of this hardware will let you play games on its 6.85-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of brightness. That’s a lot of power for a phone that’s starting at $699, about half the price of today’s flagship phones.

The 7,500mAh battery is massive, and you absolutely need that for a gaming phone that is running such powerful hardware. RedMagic says you can get up to 34 hours of regular daily use on a single charge, or about 7.4 hours of Genshin Impact gaming at full frame rate and max resolution. Genishin is one of the most demanding games you can run on a phone, so that figure is impressive. Of course, I expect it to be lower in real life, but the promised battery mileage gives me hope. The 11 Pro also supports 80W wired and wireless fast charging. The latter is actually a first for RedMagic, and I’m happy to see that the brand is including the feature now.

The cooling system is worth mentioning because it's a new thing for phones. The 11 Pro is the first mass-produced phone to use flowing liquid cooling, the same type used in advanced gaming PCs and AI servers to manage heat. In plain terms, the phone should stay cool even during long, intense gaming sessions, which has always been one of RedMagic's strengths. I was already impressed with their cooling systems, and putting liquid cooling in phones is quite a feat. Of course, it sounds gimmicky, and putting moving parts in a phone is always risky. That being said, I think this will come with actual results for gamers.

The RedMagic 11 Pro starts at $699 for the 12GB/256GB model, with 16GB/512GB models at $799 and 24GB/1TB versions at $999. If gaming is your top priority in a phone, the 11 Pro looks like a strong option at those prices. Especially at the $699 starting price, it’s a no-brainer recommendation from me, purely based on the specs and my past experience with the company’s phones. I look forward to putting the AI Coach through its paces and seeing if it actually helps beginners improve at competitive mobile games.

[Image credit: Josh Kirschner/Techlicious]