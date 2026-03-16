Scammers Are Now Sending Fake 'Your Data Was Breached' Emails

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When a major company announces a data breach, many people brace themselves for the inevitable follow-up email telling them their information may have been exposed. That message has become so routine that most of us react automatically – open the email, click the link, and change the password. Cybercriminals know this. Increasingly, they’re exploiting that reflex with convincing phishing emails that claim your data was breached but are actually designed to steal your login credentials or infect your device with malware.

Recent reporting in The Wall Street Journal highlights how scammers are weaponizing breach anxiety. Instead of waiting for victims to stumble into phishing traps, attackers now ride the wave of real cybersecurity incidents. When a well-known company reports a hack, scammers quickly send out waves of emails impersonating that company’s security team. The messages warn that your account may be affected and urge you to “secure your account immediately” by clicking a link or downloading an attachment. The goal isn’t to help you protect your data – it’s to trick you into handing over your password or installing malicious software.

Scammers build their messages around that panic, adding corporate logos, security language, and even references to real breaches in the news to make the email look legitimate. AI tools have made the problem worse. Phishing campaigns used to rely on generic messages riddled with grammar mistakes. Today, scammers can generate polished emails that mimic the tone and branding of real companies. Some campaigns even personalize messages with your name or reference a service you actually use, which makes the warning feel more credible. Researchers at Cornell University say the result is phishing emails that are far harder for the average person to spot.

Understanding how legitimate breach notifications work can help you avoid falling for the fake ones. In the United States, companies are generally required under state data-breach notification laws to inform affected people when personal information may have been exposed. Those notices usually explain what data was involved, what the company is doing to address the breach, and what steps you should take to protect yourself. They often arrive through multiple channels – email, official website announcements, and sometimes mailed letters – rather than a single urgent message pushing you to click a link immediately.

The fake versions tend to reveal themselves in subtler ways. The sender address may look close to the real company’s domain, but include an extra word or unusual spelling. The email often creates intense urgency, insisting you must reset your password immediately or your account will be locked. Many include links that lead to convincing but fake login pages designed to capture your credentials. Others attach files that claim to contain breach details but actually install malware when opened.

Read more: How to Tell if an Email Has Been Spoofed

The safest response to any breach alert is to treat it as a warning, not an instruction. Instead of clicking links in the message, open a new browser window and go directly to the company’s official website or app. If the breach is legitimate, the company will usually have information about it posted publicly. From there, you can sign in and safely change your password. You can also check reputable breach-tracking services or security news coverage to see whether the incident being referenced is real.

If you do receive a legitimate breach notification, it’s still wise to take protective steps. Change your password for the affected account, enable two-factor authentication if it’s available, and watch for suspicious activity. The Federal Trade Commission also maintains identity-theft resources at IdentityTheft.gov that walk people through what to do if their personal information may have been exposed.

Read more: 2FA Explained: The Safest Ways to Protect Your Accounts

And if the message turns out to be fake, reporting it helps authorities track emerging scams. The FTC encourages consumers to report suspicious emails and phishing attempts through its fraud reporting system so investigators can identify patterns and warn others.

Unfortunately, the rise of fake breach notifications means people now have to approach these messages with a healthy dose of skepticism. The irony is that security alerts – which are supposed to help people protect themselves – have become another tool scammers use to break into accounts. When an email claims your data was compromised, the smartest move isn’t to panic. It’s to slow down, verify the claim independently, and make sure the warning itself isn’t the real threat.

Read next: How to Tell if an Email Has Been Spoofed

[Image credit: GSA.gov]