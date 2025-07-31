Tech Made Simple

Skechers’ Latest Kids’ Shoes Have a Secret AirTag Pocket

by Suzanne Kantra on July 31, 2025

Skechers has introduced a clever new twist to its kids’ footwear: sneakers with a built-in holder for an Apple AirTag. Find My Sketchers is an elegantly simple idea – hide the AirTag in a secure, integrated pocket, and suddenly your child’s shoes double as a discreet tracker tied to Apple’s Find My network.

Closeup of the AirTag pocket in Sketchers Find My sneakers

As a mother of three, I wish I could have purchased pairs of Find My Sketchers when my kids were younger. They would’ve been especially handy while traveling, visiting museums, or even going to school. Because the AirTag is tucked safely inside the shoe, it naturally stays with your child at all times, and you don’t have to worry about battery life the way you would with a smartwatch or phone.

I also appreciate that Apple’s Find My app lets you share an AirTag’s location. That means both parents – and even a trusted caregiver – can keep tabs on your child without constantly texting updates. Of course, these sneakers don’t replace proper supervision or conversations with kids about safety, but they add an extra layer of security in situations where it’s easy for a child to wander off.

Sketchers’ line of Find My sneakers costs $52 for Toddler (5-10) sizes, and $58 for Little Kids (10.5-3.5) and Big Kids (4-6) sizes on Sketchers and Amazon.

[Image credit: Sketchers]

