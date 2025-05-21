This AI Laptop Runs a Personal GPT – Even When You’re Offline

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At Computex 2025, one of the biggest AI laptop surprises didn’t come from the usual suspects like Acer, Asus, or HP – it came from Tecno. The brand has taken a bold step into the AI PC race with the Megabook S16, a 16-inch flagship laptop with full-blown, on-device AI capabilities – something Tecno is calling a “Personal GPT.”

I've been following the push toward edge AI in laptops, on-device assistants that don’t rely on the cloud, and Tecno’s implementation stands out for how complete it is. The Megabook S16 is powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HK, with Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU to accelerate AI tasks. But what matters more than the hardware is the fact that it runs Tecno’s own edge-side large language model (LLM) based on DeepSeek V3, not Microsoft’s Copilot. And it works fully offline, as well as online.

That means you can query your local files, generate content, transcribe meetings, and even create PowerPoint decks using AI – all without an internet connection. It’s a different pitch from what Microsoft is doing with its Copilot+ PCs. Those machines rely heavily on the cloud for anything beyond basic recall, based on snapshots of your screen. Tecno’s Personal GPT, by contrast, acts like a localized ChatGPT that can pull information from your own documents and cite the answers, even if you’re on a plane or somewhere with spotty WiFi.

There are six core AI features built into the S16: Personal GPT for private assistant-style interactions; an AI Meeting Assistant that transcribes audio and identifies speakers; AI Gallery for managing and searching photos synced from your Tecno phone; AI Drawing for creating images from prompts; an AI-powered PPT tool that creates slides automatically; and Ella, a task-oriented AI assistant. This is a full productivity suite

To be clear, we’re still in the early days of consumer AI laptops. I haven’t tested the Megabook S16 yet, so I can’t speak to the quality of the AI experience or how well it holds up in everyday use. But if Tecno’s Personal GPT lives up to its promise, it would put the company ahead of better-known PC makers when it comes to offline, private AI functionality.

