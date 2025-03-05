Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G Brings AI-Powered Photography to MWC 2025

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

At MWC 2025, Tecno unveiled its Camon 40 Pro 5G, a smartphone that puts AI-powered photography and smart communication features front and center. While Tecno isn’t as well known in the U.S. as brands like Samsung or Google, it has been steadily making a name for itself in global markets by packing impressive hardware and AI-driven innovations into budget-friendly devices.

With the Camon 40 Pro 5G, Tecno is promising faster, sharper, and smarter mobile photography, thanks to a 50MP Sony Ultra Night Camera and an AI-assisted One-Tap FlashSnap system designed to capture action shots effortlessly. It’s also doubling down on AI-powered call features, live translation, and productivity tools, all while packing in a 144Hz AMOLED display, IP69-rated durability, and a 5200mAh battery. At under $600, Tecno is positioning the Camon 40 Pro 5G as a well-rounded device for users who want cutting-edge technology without the flagship price tag.

AI-Powered Photography with One-Tap FlashSnap

Smartphone photography is becoming increasingly AI-driven, and Tecno is fully embracing that trend with its One-Tap FlashSnap feature. With a dedicated physical button, One-Tap FlashSnap is designed for instant action shots. Tecno says it leverages AI-assisted multi-frame processing to reduce noise in low-light conditions and uses the BestMoment AI Algorithm to automatically select the sharpest, most dynamic shot from a burst of images.

The 50MP Sony LYT-700C Ultra Night Camera has a 1/1.56-inch sensor, which Tecno claims helps it capture more light for better low-light photography. The phone also features an 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, useful for capturing landscapes or large group shots, and a 50MP Eye-Tracking Selfie Camera, which uses AI to maintain a sharp focus on faces in real time.

AI-Enhanced Communication and Productivity

When it comes to AI, Tecno isn’t stopping at photography – the Camon 40 Pro 5G also integrates DeepSeek AI into calls, messaging, and productivity tools. One of the most intriguing features is the 360° AI Call Assistant, which goes beyond simple noise cancellation. It includes AI-powered call translation, allowing real-time multilingual conversations, and an AI Call Summary feature that automatically transcribes and highlights key points from a call.

For those who frequently receive calls while busy, there’s also AI Auto Call Answer, which can pick up calls automatically in certain situations, such as when driving. I can see this being a useful feature for professionals on the go or anyone who deals with a lot of cross-time zone international communication.

The Camon 40 Pro 5G also introduces Ella AI Assistant, which provides hands-free navigation, scheduling, and smart search functionality. The One-Tap Screen Query feature allows users to quickly pull up relevant information based on what’s displayed on their screen, and Google-powered Circle to Search enables instant searches with a simple gesture.

Tecno’s AI Translate tool offers 136 text translations, 44 voice translations, and 51 photo translations, making it easier for travelers or multilingual users to communicate seamlessly.

Since DeepSeek AI has faced scrutiny over its level of censorship in certain markets, it’s worth noting that the availability and accuracy of AI translation and search-based features could vary depending on regional settings.

Performance and Battery Life

Under the hood, the Camon 40 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, which is built on a 6nm process for improved efficiency. While it’s not a top-tier flagship chip, it should be more than capable of handling everyday tasks, gaming, and AI processing.

The phone features a 6.78-inch Ultra Bright AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and gaming feel smoother. Audio is also a focus, with stereo dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support, providing immersive sound for streaming and gaming.

Battery life looks promising, thanks to a 5200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Tecno is also promoting a 72-Month Lag-Free Guarantee, TÜV Rheinland certified, which suggests that the phone is optimized to maintain performance over several years. How well this claim holds up in real-world use remains to be seen, but it’s a welcome commitment to long-term usability.

Durability and Design

One area where Tecno is making a strong push is durability. The Camon 40 Pro 5G is IP68/IP69-certified, meaning it’s resistant to dust, water, and even high-pressure water jets. Few mid-range phones offer this level of protection, making it a differentiating feature for users who need a rugged device.

The phone’s design has also received an upgrade, featuring a “Swan-neck curve”, which Tecno says improves ergonomics and grip.

Final Thoughts: AI-Powered Features in a Mid-Range Package

The Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G brings a strong mix of AI-driven photography, communication tools, and rugged durability to the mid-range smartphone market. Features like One-Tap FlashSnap, AI-powered call assistance, and real-time translation make it an interesting choice for users looking for smartphone features beyond the basics.

The Tecno Camon 40 Pro 5G is on sale now at an estimated price of under $600. Actual availability and pricing will vary by market.

Updated on 3/5/2025 to correct screen refresh rate and ultra-wide camera resolution.

