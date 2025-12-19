TikTok Shop Orders May Get Slower or Pricier Starting in January

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you shop on TikTok, you may notice something different about your deliveries soon. Starting on January 1, 2026, TikTok will require sellers who ship with the U.S. Postal Service to purchase USPS labels through TikTok Shipping. Sellers who rely on USPS' affordable rates may experience longer delivery times or higher delivery fees – which could trickle down to you – as they adjust to the new policy.

According to TikTok, this move will help it to reduce postage fraud and comply with U.S. federal law, Title 18 USC 501, which prohibits the use, sale, or deposit of packages affixed with counterfeit postage or stamps in the U.S. mail.

Here' how the shift may impact your shopping experience.

Shipping Speed May Vary as Sellers Adjust

According to GeekSeller, merchants on its order management platform will be able to access TikTok-approved USPS labels, so their deliveries may not be affected much. However, logistics companies like Axion say they will reroute their sellers' TikTok orders through alternative carriers such as UPS, which could cost more.

So sellers who still want to use the USPS would have to switch to another logistic provider, which could lead to some hiccups and cause delays in delivery. On the other hand, sellers who switch carriers may end up with one that enables even faster deliveries. In other words, there will be a shakeout period before it's clear how delivery times will ultimately be affected.

Prices Might Go Up

For sellers of small, low-cost items, USPS is often the cheapest shipping option. If those sellers move to UPS or FedEx instead of adopting TikTok' new system, their shipping expenses may rise, and the difference could be passed on to shoppers.

This might result in fewer free shipping offers on inexpensive items, slightly higher prices at checkout, fewer ultra-cheap ($3-$5) listings, and more upsells to help make up for higher shipping costs. Whether the increase is significant will depend on the seller and the item.

What Shoppers Should Expect in January

Long-term, TikTok managing USPS labels could cut down on postage fraud, improve order tracking, and reduce the number of lost packages. In the short term, though, expect occasional delays, shifting carrier options, and adjusted pricing from your favorite sellers.

If you’ve gotten used to TikTok Shop' quick shipping and low prices, you can still shop smart. Pay extra attention to delivery estimates, especially if you rely on TikTok Shop for holiday restocks, replacement accessories, or last-minute gifts. Check recent seller reviews for shipping feedback, choose product listings that ship via UPS or FedEx if you need guaranteed timing, and order time-sensitive items early.

Bottom Line:

TikTok' new USPS label requirement helps the platform stay compliant with U.S. law while tightening control over its shipping operations. But shoppers and sellers should expect uncertainty over prices and delivery times during the transition period.

[Image credit: TikTok, Sean Captain/Techlicious via Nano Banana]