Smart Holiday Tech Gifts People Will Actually Use

We may earn commissions when you buy from links on our site. Why you can trust us.

If you’re looking for holiday gifts that people will actually use, this year’s standout gadgets offer real upgrades in convenience, entertainment, and everyday problem solving. I’ve rounded up a smart speaker that sounds bigger than it looks, a streaming stick that refreshes older TVs, simple security upgrades, affordable headphones, and a thoughtful productivity pick. Everything here has been hands-on tested or vetted for performance and value, and several items are seeing strong holiday discounts. Here are the gifts we recommend, because they offer practical upgrades people will appreciate.

Echo Dot Max: Big Sound and Better AI in a Small Package

The Echo Dot Max is Amazon’s newest compact smart speaker, redesigned with a larger driver and upgraded processing that deliver noticeably fuller sound than earlier Dots. I’ve had Echo Dots throughout my house for years and rely on them daily for music and smart home control and hearing the Dot Max in person genuinely impressed me. The sound is significantly richer and more room-filling than previous models, but what really won me over is the new Amethyst color. It’s bright, bold, and easily my favorite look Amazon has released for an Echo. The fact that the power cord and wall plug match the speaker feels like a small detail, but it’s a thoughtful detail and makes the whole device look more intentional. It also comes in White and Graphite.

Beyond sound, it includes a built-in smart home hub and Alexa+ Early Access, which brings more natural conversations and smarter automation once set up. The microphones pick up commands reliably even with music playing, and Amazon’s auto-tuning adjusts audio to the room. On sale for $79.99, it’s an appealing gift for anyone who wants a compact smart speaker that finally sounds great and looks like something you actually want on display.

Wyze Window Camera: Home Security Without Drilling Holes

Wyze’s Window Camera is designed specifically for indoor window placement, giving you the benefits of an outdoor security camera without drilling or weatherproof hardware. A nylon fastener mount anchors it directly to the glass, and its anti-glare system keeps reflections from washing out nighttime footage. It records in HD, uses on-device AI for motion detection, and supports local storage which is an option more users are choosing for privacy concerns. There’s also optional cloud recording for a monthly subscription starting at $2.99/mo.

As someone who has installed plenty of security cameras indoors and out, this one really stands out for how simple it is to set up. It also solved a real problem for one side of my home where there just weren’t any good outdoor mounting options. At $34.98, it’s a practical pick for renters, apartment dwellers, or anyone who wants outdoor-style monitoring with a setup that stays entirely indoors.





IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INIU

INIU Pocket Rocket P50: Pocket-Sized Power in Festive Colors

If you’re shopping for a practical, universally useful tech gift this holiday season, the INIU Pocket Rocket P50 hits the sweet spot. It’s the smallest 10,000mAh 45-watt power bank on the market (3.3x2x1in and 5.6oz), yet it delivers the kind of fast charging you normally only get from much larger bricks – powering phones to 73% in just 25 minutes and recharging itself fully in two hours. With a built-in cable, support for Samsung Super Fast Charge 2.0, and a razor-thin display that shows real-time battery levels, the P50 is genuinely pocketable and surprisingly capable.

The P50 is also available in multiple colors, making it an easy, personalized gift choice for just about anyone who travels, commutes, or lives on their phone. And if you want to add a little fun to your holiday tech hunt, INIU is running an interactive Online Advent Calendar from December 12 through January 10, giving visitors a chance to win chargers, gift cards, coupons, and even a 2026 INUI Product Tester Pass.

Holiday pricing makes the P50 even more appealing: $28.05 on INIU’s official site (15% off) or $27.99 on Amazon. It’s a small, polished, high-performance gift that won’t disappoint – the kind of accessory people tend to use every day long after the holidays are over.

Remarkable Paper Pro Move: Write Naturally, Store Digitally

The reMarkable Paper Pro Move is a compact digital notebook that mimics the feel of writing on real paper. I knew almost immediately that it would replace my paper reporter’s notebook. Its 7.3-inch color E Ink “Canvas” display and responsive stylus make note taking feel natural, while everything syncs to mobile and desktop apps so files stay organized without extra work.

What really sold me is how well it handles organization, and the bonus that it can read and convert my handwriting into searchable text. Its lightweight, distraction-free design makes it a thoughtful gift for writers, students, or anyone who prefers handwriting but wants the convenience of digital organization.





JLab JBuds Pods ANC Wireless Earbuds: Affordable Performance

These compact earbuds from JLab offer premium features and impressive battery life at a wallet-friendly price. Hybrid active noise canceling lets you switch between ANC on, ANC Off, and Be Aware mode, which mixes ambient sound into what you’re listening to – depending on whether you’re blocking out a noisy train or taking a walk and want to stay aware of your surroundings. I really like that JLab brings features like ANC to earbuds that cost under $100, and the fact that they come in purple is a fun bonus (yes, my favorite color is purple).

Each earbud delivers more than 10 hours of playtime for a total of up to 56 hours with the charging case. You can select black or mauve for the set. They’re a smart choice for commuters, students, or anyone who wants solid noise canceling without paying premium prices. At about $70 on Amazon (make sure to clip the coupon), they’re a solid pick for commuters, students, or anyone who wants noise canceling without paying premium prices.

SHOKZ OpenDots ONE Clip-On Earbud: Comfortable Listening

For anyone who doesn’t like the feel of in-ear earbuds, SHOKZ OpenDots One offers a clip-on design that rests gently on the outer ear, leaving the ear canal open. When I first saw them, I was unsure about the design until a colleague told me the sound was surprisingly good for an open-ear earbud, and she was right. This style works well for those who want to listen to audio without blocking out the world around them, whether they are walking through a city, commuting, or working out.

While they don't deliver the high-end audio you get from in-ear earbuds, the sound has more fullness than that of other open-earbuds I’ve tested, and the microphone handles calls well in noisy environments. They’re very comfortable for long stretches, can resist sweat and light rain, and stay securely on my ear even during workouts.

Currently $199 on Amazon, the OpenDots make a thoughtful gift for anyone who values comfort and awareness as much as audio quality, especially for people who want to stay safe while staying connected.





Read more: The Best Open Ear Headphones You Can Buy Today

Ring Wired Doorbell Pro: Get a Clearer View of What's Happening

Ring’s newest wired doorbell uses a Retinal 4K sensor that delivers noticeably sharper video than earlier models. Faces, packages, and activity are easier to identify, and it adds enhanced zoom, stronger low-light performance, and AI-generated event descriptions that explain what triggered a motion alert.

I’ve been using the previous version of this Ring doorbell for a few years and decided to upgrade this holiday season. Installation was straightforward and took under 10 minutes using my existing doorbell wiring.

While the $249 price tag is at the high end of the category, improved clarity and smarter alerts make it a compelling option for anyone already invested in the Ring ecosystem or ready to upgrade from an older model.

Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector:

If you like the idea of a big-screen movie night without the cost or commitment of a large TV, a smart projector like the Aurzen Roku TV model is an appealing gift. This ultra-portable projector has Roku built in, so popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, and the Roku Channel are ready to go right out of the box. I saw it in action at a Roku demo and was impressed by the clarity and color, even in a room filled with LED lighting effects.

It delivers a 1080p Full HD picture that scales from about 60 to 150 inches, and three brightness levels let you adjust for darker rooms or spaces with some ambient light.

Auto focus, Dolby Audio, and dual 5W speakers make setup quick and viewing surprisingly immersive, while WiFi and Bluetooth keep it flexible. Support for Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit adds smart home appeal. At the holiday sale price of $123, down from $199, it’s an easy recommendation for apartment dwellers, casual movie fans, or anyone who wants an easy way to move movie night from room to room or even outdoors.

Read more: All of the Roku Streaming Players Compared

Fire TV Stick 4K Select: Bring New Life to an Older TV

Amazon’s newest budget streamer focuses on fast navigation, solid 4K playback, and a familiar interface that feels easy for anyone in the family to use. It supports the most widely supported HDR formats, HDR10 and HDR10 Plus, and has the same compact, travel-friendly design as other Fire TV sticks. It lacks Dolby Vision, which is the main tradeoff for the lower price, but for most TVs, the picture quality still looks crisp and bright.

For me, that simplicity is part of the appeal. This is the kind of streamer I would pack for a hotel stay or gift to someone who wants plug-and-play streaming without tinkering. You get quick access to all the major apps and Alexa controls through the included voice remote. Normally $40 and currently 50 percent off on Amazon, it makes an easy gift for frequent travelers or anyone who wants to upgrade an older TV without spending much.

Image credits: Suzanne Kantra/Techlicious via ChatGPT, Andrea Smith/Techlicious, Wyze, INUI, Remarkable, JLab, SHOKZ, Aurzen, Amazon]